2 die on Arkansas roadways

A 22-year-old motorcyclist in Paragould was killed after his motorcycle struck a tractor-trailer Tuesday evening, police said.

The crash happened at about 5:10 p.m. as a 2022 Kawasaki driven by Elijah Dunigan traveled east on Pruetts Chapel Road, according to a preliminary incident report from Paragould Police. Dunigan made a right turn onto U.S. 49 and collided with a southbound tractor-trailer, the report states.

Police said the motorcycle fell onto its side and slid under the other vehicle.

Dunigan was transported to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center where he died, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, police said.

A pedestrian also was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday in rural Hot Spring County, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m., Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

A 2017 GMC headed east on Interstate 30 rear-ended a 2002 Chevrolet, which struck an unoccupied 2021 Nissan, according to a preliminary crash report.

The GMC left the road and entered the median, hitting 60-year-old Kenneth Williams of Malvern, troopers said. Williams died in the wreck.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 64-year-old Michael Smith of Arkadelphia, also was injured, according to the report.

Authorities described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.