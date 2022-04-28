9 music, arts and cultural festivals to check out this May in Arkansas

May will offer a variety of celebrations and festivals across Arkansas. Here are nine to check out.
501 Day
May 1 across Central Arkansas
This day celebrates areas of the state within the 501 area code. Events, as well as deals and discounts, will be happening across the region.
501 Fest 2022
May 1 at 1301 Main St., Little Rock
One of the largest 501 Day celebrations, 501 Fest will feature live music, food, vendors, kids’ activities and more.
https://www.facebook.com/events/685032299612811/
Mountain View Iris Festival
May 6-7 at 1108 Gaylor Street, Mountain View
Enjoy music, dancing and shopping while also seeing the best iris blooms Arkansas has to offer.
https://mountainviewirisfest.com/festival-blog/f/mountain-view-iris-festival-update
Crawdad Days Festival
May 20-22 at 1400 Fairgrounds Road, Harrison
Eat crawdads and enjoy other entertainment at this festival, including vendors, a pageant and more.
Cowboy Music & Arts Festival
May 20-21 at 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View
This festival will celebrate the songs and stories of the American Cowboy and feature artisans, gardens and Southern-style food.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1004708893737732/
Magnolia Blossom Festival
May 20-21 at 211 W. Main St., Magnolia
This festival will feature the 32nd Annual World Championship Steak Cook-off, an art show, live music and more.
Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ Film Festival
May 19-22 at Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock
Take in short and feature films created by and about members of the LGBTQ community at this festival, plus enjoy a few social events.
https://www.kaleidoscopefilmfestival.org/
Yadaloo
May 21 at Riverfront Park, 120 Riverfront Park Drive, North Little Rock
This music and arts festival will feature Randy Houser as headliner, plus multiple supporting acts. There will also be vendors, food and games for all ages.
The Pulaski County Fair
May 25-29 at Riverfront Park, 120 Riverfront Park Drive, North Little Rock
Back for a second year after a many-year hiatus, the Pulaski County Fair will offer all that fairs are known for: rides, games, live music and fried food.