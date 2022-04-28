9 music, arts and cultural festivals to check out this May in Arkansas

May will offer a variety of celebrations and festivals across Arkansas. Here are nine to check out.

501 Day

May 1 across Central Arkansas

This day celebrates areas of the state within the 501 area code. Events, as well as deals and discounts, will be happening across the region.

https://www.celebrate501.com/



501 Fest 2022

May 1 at 1301 Main St., Little Rock

One of the largest 501 Day celebrations, 501 Fest will feature live music, food, vendors, kids’ activities and more.

https://www.facebook.com/events/685032299612811/

Mountain View Iris Festival

May 6-7 at 1108 Gaylor Street, Mountain View

Enjoy music, dancing and shopping while also seeing the best iris blooms Arkansas has to offer.

https://mountainviewirisfest.com/festival-blog/f/mountain-view-iris-festival-update

Crawdad Days Festival

May 20-22 at 1400 Fairgrounds Road, Harrison

Eat crawdads and enjoy other entertainment at this festival, including vendors, a pageant and more.

https://crawdaddays.org/

Cowboy Music & Arts Festival

May 20-21 at 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View

This festival will celebrate the songs and stories of the American Cowboy and feature artisans, gardens and Southern-style food.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1004708893737732/

Magnolia Blossom Festival

May 20-21 at 211 W. Main St., Magnolia

This festival will feature the 32nd Annual World Championship Steak Cook-off, an art show, live music and more.

https://blossomfestival.org/

Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ Film Festival

May 19-22 at Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock

Take in short and feature films created by and about members of the LGBTQ community at this festival, plus enjoy a few social events.

https://www.kaleidoscopefilmfestival.org/



Yadaloo

May 21 at Riverfront Park, 120 Riverfront Park Drive, North Little Rock

This music and arts festival will feature Randy Houser as headliner, plus multiple supporting acts. There will also be vendors, food and games for all ages.

https://yadaloo.com/

The Pulaski County Fair

May 25-29 at Riverfront Park, 120 Riverfront Park Drive, North Little Rock

Back for a second year after a many-year hiatus, the Pulaski County Fair will offer all that fairs are known for: rides, games, live music and fried food.

https://thepulaskicountyfair.com/home