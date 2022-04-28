$92M OK’d as state’s share in funding building projects for Arkansas school districts

The Commission for Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation on Thursday approved $92 million as the state’s share in funding nearly 60 building projects in Arkansas school districts.

The projects include new schools, additions, new roofs and new HVAC systems.

The three-member commission approved the allocations to the projects while also asking about the effect rising costs of materials will have on construction overall.

[DOCUMENT: Projects list » arkansasonline.com/428proj/]

Tim Cain, the director of the facilities division, said he is aware of building costs going to $248 to $300 a square foot, when it has been $202 per square foot. Cain offered some immediate options for the districts — such as using different materials or altering the size of the project — and is working on more long term options.