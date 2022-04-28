Anna Beth Gorman, Democratic candidate for secretary of state in Arkansas

Age: 40

City: North Little Rock

Occupation: Executive Director, Women's Foundation of Arkansas

Education: BA in Political Science, Hollins University; master's of public administration and graduate certification in nonprofit management from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Public service experience: State Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Foce; Past President, Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame and President of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.

Website: www.abforar.com

Why should people vote for you?

I believe in creating access to opportunities that benefit everyone and I will prioritize measures that serve to ensure greater equity for all. The secretary of state should be considered the top opportunity advocate within state government and it's critical that our next secretary of state is someone who understands barriers to success and how to overcome them. I want our state to be a place where people want to do business and I will use the full force of this office to elevate and protect the small businesses that breathe life into our economy. I want voters to feel confident that their votes will matter and know that I will not tolerate any activities designed to diminish their right to participate in free and fair elections.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The full force of the Arkansas secretary of state's office is currently not being utilized to provide Arkansans with information or resources on how to engage in the democratic process or conducting business within the state. To me, this deficiency is an opportunity to demonstrate how state government can be made more effective and responsive to the needs of all Arkansans. On day one I would immediately begin to address these inefficiencies and update the office's antiquated communication's strategies. I want this office to live up to its full potential and I will utilize my years of experience as a nonprofit executive to make this happen.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

The Arkansas secretary of state's website needs a complete overhaul. Other state agencies have effectively created online resources that better meet the needs of Arkansans and this office needs to catch up with them. In order to meet people where they are, you must prioritize accessibility. There is nothing convenient about the current AR secretary of state's website in regards to understanding elections or business filings. I will address this issue immediately and also evaluate the resources that are needed to maintain a robust web presence that places customer service at a premium.

