The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 27, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-321. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Public Employee Claims Division v. Kenneth Barton, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-21-552. Macarena Trevino v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-121. Mildred "Mima" Cazort and Laura Wallace-Pangle, as Co-Special Personal Representatives of the Estate of Adron Benton, a Deceased Minor v. Hershey Garner, M.D., and Denise Garner, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-476. William Seward v. State of Arkansas, from Yell County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-20-739. Marty Dean Moore v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-191. Amy Drummond v. Roger Drummond, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-481. Jeffrey Johnson v. Peco Foods, Inc.; OccuSure Claims Services, LLC; and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-362. First Arkansas Bail Bonds, Inc. v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-392. Hickory Heights Health and Rehab, LLC; Central Arkansas Nursing Centers, Inc.; Hickory Manor, LLC; and Michael S. Morton v. Wesley Smith, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Bettye Jean Smith, Deceased, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Bettye Jean Smith, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-21-196. Billy Hoover v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.