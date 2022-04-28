Arkansas State Police trooper earns second national award

An Arkansas State Police trooper who last month received a national award for his actions during a December arrest has been named trooper of the year by a second national group.

Trooper Spencer Morris, 34, who was shot Dec. 16 while attempting to arrest a fugitive on the outskirts of Memphis, was awarded the National Trooper of the Year title Wednesday by the American Association of State Troopers. He was selected from 27 nominated troopers.

Morris' body armor stopped the bullet and he was not seriously wounded. He returned fire at the fugitive's vehicle, halting it, and kept watch over it until backup arrived. Morris was taken to a hospital, treated and released, and it was later determined his shots killed the two people in the vehicle.

Morris, a four-year state police veteran, returned to active duty with Highway Patrol Division Troop D, headquartered in Forrest City.

In March, Morris was named National Trooper of the Year by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, State and Provincial Division.