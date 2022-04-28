Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Arkansas

Age: 45

City: Maumelle

Occupation: Attorney general

Education: J.D. UALR Bowen School of Law; BA, University of Arkansas

Public service experience: 2001-2004, Arkansas Court of Appeals; 2005-2005 Office of Gov. Mike Huckabee; 2005-2006 deputy prosecuting attorney Lonoke County; 2006-2008 Department of Human Services; 2015-current Arkansas Attorney General

Website: www.LeslieRutledge.com

Why should people vote for you?

As the attorney general for over seven years, I have made decisions every day on the behalf of all three milllion Arkansans. I have fought to keep Arkansas the most pro-life state in the country, protected our Second Amendment rights, preserved our religious liberties conservative family values, and I will contiue to do so as lieutenant governor. I am the only candidate for lieutenant governor who is prepared to assume the role of governor if ever called upon to do so. In short, I'm a Christian, pro-life, gun-carrying, conservative momma with a strong record of accomplishments who is ready to continue to serve our great state!

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

We must enhance Arkansas' economy by reducing the tax burden on families and expanding educational opportuntities to include more focus on trade school in addition to college. With inflation at a 40-year high and a federal government threatening our constitutional rights, we must have strong, experienced leaders at the state level. As attorney general, I have defeated unlawful mandates of the Biden administration and I proactively drafted laws, such as the GIRLS Act, to ward off the onslaught of attacks on our conservative culture by the Liberal, woke Left extremists.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

As Arkansas' first female lieutenant governor, I will work closely with my longtime friend Sarah Sanders as our governor to promote conservative legislation and transformational change such as eliminating the individual income tax. As a seventh generation Arkansas who grew up on a cattle farm and now married to a row crop farmer, I will fight for Arkansas agricutlure.

