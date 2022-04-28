Benton, Washington counties are the healthiest in the state, according to report

Benton and Washington counties rank highest in length and quality of life among the state's 75 counties, despite measuring worse than the national average in some health-related categories, according to a recent report.

The Northwest Arkansas counties rank first and second, respectively, in health outcomes in the state, according to a report released Wednesday from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The rankings aim to reflect the physical and mental well-being of county residents so that leaders can find ways to improve health in their communities.

"Ranks are good for sparking conversations, but they do not show differences in health within counties or describe the magnitude of difference in community health experienced between ranks," the report states.

"Not all communities have the same resources and access to health care, as we have seen time and time again during the pandemic," said Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero. "This report gives state and local leaders data to help focus their efforts to improve and protect the health and well-being of their communities."

Saline, Faulkner, Lonoke, Grant and Pope counties rank toward the top of the list at No. 3 through 7.

The top 19 counties, which include Carroll, Madison, Boone and Crawford counties, show roughly comparable health outcomes, according to data cited in the report.

Sebastian County in the River Valley, Pulaski County and Newton County in the north come in at No. 21, 22 and 23, respectively. Franklin County ranks 52nd on the list.

Counties lining the state's eastern and southeastern regions were far more likely to rank near the bottom of the list. Phillips County on the eastern border ranked No. 75.

Both Benton and Washington counties score high on the list because of a low frequency of premature deaths among residents. Premature death is a relatively rare event in most counties, the report states.

Benton and Washington counties were the only Arkansas counties with a lower rate of years of potential life lost than the national average, according to the data. Years of potential life lost is a measure of the rate and distribution of premature mortality focusing on deaths that may have been prevented, the report states.

To measure health-related quality of life, the study compiles statistics on instances of poor or fair health, poor physical and mental health days and low birth weight.

"In addition to measuring how long people live, it is important to also include measures that consider how well people live," the report states.

In Benton and Washington counties, 20% to 22% of adults reported fair or poor health, the report states. The national average is 17%.

Residents of the two counties also reported an average of about 4½ physically unhealthy days and about five mentally unhealthy days in the last month, according to the data. Both are at least one day above the national average.

As a public health indicator, low birth weight can be used to assess maternal health, nutrition, health care delivery and poverty, the report states. A weight of less than about 5 pounds, 8 ounces is considered a low birth weight.

A low birth weight in the infant was reported in 7% to 8% of live births in the two counties, according to the data, with 8% the national average.

The life expectancy is 79.5 in Benton County and 78 in Washington County, the report states. It is 75.5 for Arkansas overall.

Saline County, in central Arkansas, reported 19% of its residents were in poor or fair health, the lowest rate in the state. The county had the third-lowest premature death rate and the second-best average of physically and mentally unhealthy days reported in the state, according to the data.

Pulaski County ranked high among the state's best rates of poor or fair health and physically and mentally unhealthy days and low among the worst rates of premature death and low birth weight.

Phillips County ranked lowest in the state in the categories of premature deaths, instances of poor or fair health and physically unhealthy days. It ranked among the worst rates of mentally unhealthy days and low birth weights as well.

The report also presents a second rank of counties according to factors like health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors and physical environment. Such factors can improve length and quality of life in a region and can help predict the future health of communities, according to the report.

According to the health factors ranking, Benton County is No. 1 and Washington County is No. 3. Saline County is second on the list.

The surrounding Carroll, Sebastian and Boone counties rank in the top 19. Madison, Franklin and Crawford counties all place between No. 23 and 36.