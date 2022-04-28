Bond reduction denied for teen charged as adult in Rogers drive-by shooting case

BENTONVILLE -- A local circuit judge refused Wednesday to lower the $400,000 bond for a Rogers teen accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting.

Judge Brad Karren presided over a bond hearing for Efrain Olvera.

Olvera, 17, and Luis Ramirez, 17, both of Rogers, are charged as adults with a terroristic act, attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent group activity. Diego Ramirez, 18, also of Rogers, faces the same charges.

The three pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday at their arraignments.

Rogers police responded at 12:12 a.m. March 16 to 1024 W. Hendrix St. and found several spent .45-caliber shell casings in the middle of the street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The house had been hit by multiple rounds from a firearm, the affidavit says. The brick siding on the southeast side of the house was hit by seven rounds, a bedroom window had two bullet holes and a rain gutter had one.

At least four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were in the home at the time of the shooting. Sean Collins Sr. told police he was sitting in the living room about 6 feet from the nearest bullet strike, according to the affidavit.

A witness told police the shooting may have been a response to someone breaking into Olvera's pickup, according to the affidavit.

Kimberly Weber, Olvera's attorney, urged Karren at Wednesday's hearing to reduce her client's bond to $100,000 and place him on a home monitoring unit. She said her client has no juvenile criminal history and turned himself into police. She added her client denies firing a gun in the incident.

Weber said her client was being victimized and harassed by suspected gang members who had come by his home. She said there were incidents with gangs at his home and, near the day of the shooting, two men went to Olvera's workplace and told his coworker that "a bill was being put on his head."

"He was scared to death of these kids," Weber said.

Olvera is not a danger to anyone but is probably the one who's in danger, Weber told the judge.

Weber called three witnesses: two of Olvera's teachers and a staff member of the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center. The three testified they believed Olvera would follow any conditions the judge set if his bond was lowered, and he was released from custody.

Gabriel Stultz, deputy prosecutor, objected to lowering the bond. He noted the Ramirezes remain in custody on the $400,000 bonds.

Stultz said Olvera did not let law enforcement do their job when he took the law into his hands after someone allegedly broke into his pickup. Stultz said Olvera's crime is the reason he may not defer to the court's orders.

Olvera was alleged to have a .45-caliber gun and the majority of the casings found at the scene were from a .45-caliber gun, Stultz said. A 7-year-old was almost hit by a bullet, he said.

Karren said he had reviewed the probable cause affidavit. Olvera's parents and grandparents were present in court, but Olvera appeared by video from the juvenile detention center.

Olvera will remain in the juvenile detention center. Luis Ramirez is also being held in the detention center while Diego Ramirez is being held in the Benton County Jail.