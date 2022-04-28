British court faults initial covid care

LONDON -- A British court ruled Wednesday that the Conservative government acted illegally when it discharged hospital patients into nursing homes without testing them for covid-19 or isolating them -- a policy that led to thousands of deaths early in the pandemic.

Two High Court judges said the policy in March and April 2020 was unlawful because it failed to take into account the infection risk that non-symptomatic carriers of the virus posed to older or vulnerable people.

The judges said U.K. officials did not take into account the "growing awareness" that the virus could be spread by people who had no symptoms, which had been identified as a risk as far back as late January 2020.

They said the U.K. government should have advised that discharged hospital patients be kept separate from other nursing home residents for 14 days -- something that didn't happen in the first weeks of the country's outbreak.

Around 20,000 people died with the virus in British nursing homes during the initial months of the country's first outbreak in 2020.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit by two women whose fathers died when the virus swept through the homes where they lived. Their lawyers said the decision -- which allowed covid-19 to spread among the elderly and vulnerable -- was "one of the most egregious and devastating policy failures in the modern era."

The judges backed some parts of the lawsuit's arguments but rejected claims made under human rights legislation and against the National Health Service.

















British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would study the ruling and respond "in due course." He said officials had to make difficult decisions at an "incredibly difficult time" when "we didn't know very much about the disease."

"The thing we didn't know in particular was that covid could be transmitted asymptomatically in the way that it was, and that was something that I wish we had known more about at the time," Johnson said.

"Of course, I want to renew my apologies and sympathies for all those who lost loved ones during the pandemic, people who lost loved ones in care homes," he added.

New Zealand breached travelers' rights

During the height of pandemic restrictions, thousands of New Zealanders desperate to return home essentially had to roll the dice month after month as they tried to secure a coveted bed in a quarantine hotel run by the military.

On Wednesday, a New Zealand court ruled that the government had breached the rights of its own citizens by imposing the lottery-style system on them.

A group called Grounded Kiwis had used crowdsourcing to help fund their case against the government.

But while they were celebrating their victory, the case may have little impact going forward as New Zealand has since abandoned its zero-tolerance approach to the virus and largely dismantled its quarantine system.

Central to the case was New Zealand's Bill of Rights Act, which guarantees every citizen the right to return home.

High Court Justice Jillian Mallon ruled that forcing people to stay in quarantine hotels for two weeks initially, and later for one week, was reasonable given the circumstances of the pandemic.

But she found that operating a lottery-style system for the beds was unreasonable, and did not take into account how long people had been waiting abroad, or whether they had a compelling need to return home.

"New Zealanders' right to enter their country could be infringed in some instances in a manner that was not demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society," the judge concluded.

Information for this article was contributed by Nick Perry of The Associated Press.