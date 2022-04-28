The nation in brief: Californians told to limit lawn-watering

Californians told to limit lawn-watering

LOS ANGELES -- Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.

The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared an emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines.

"We don't have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there," water district spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. "This is unprecedented territory. We've never done anything like this before."

The district uses water from the Colorado River and the State Water Project to supply 26 public agencies that provide water to 19 million people, or 40% of the state's population.

But record-dry conditions have strained the system, lowering reservoir levels, and the State Water Project -- which gets its supply from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta -- has estimated it will be able to deliver only about 5% of its usual allocation this year.

January, February and March were the driest three months in recorded state history in terms of rainfall and snowfall, Kimitch said.

Missouri vote-map stalemate spurs suit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- With the state's Republican-led Legislature still deadlocked on redistricting, Missouri now faces lawsuits in both federal and state court asking the judiciary to intervene and order a new U.S. House map before this summer's primary election.

Republican congressional candidate Paul Berry III, who filed the latest lawsuit in federal court, said Wednesday that the continued uncertainty over Missouri's House districts is affecting his ability to campaign.

"There's no way that I can do a poll on a district that doesn't have boundaries," Berry said. "What door do I knock on? How do I take the limited amount of resources and campaign when I could be knocking on a door or targeting a voter that's not even in my district?"

Though Republicans control the Missouri House, Senate and governor's office, they have been unable to agree on a final plan to redraw the state's eight House districts based on the 2020 census. Missouri is the only state not to have at least passed a redistricting plan, though uncertainties remain in several other states.

The Missouri House and Senate each approved congressional redistricting plans this year, but the House voted down the Senate plan, and the Senate has refused to convene a joint conference committee to negotiate a compromise.

Missouri Republicans are at odds over how aggressively to draw districts in the GOP's favor and over which communities to split while equalizing district populations.

N.Y. court rejects redistricting plan

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York's highest court Wednesday rejected new congressional maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats, largely agreeing with Republican voters who argued the district boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The state's Court of Appeals said lawmakers lacked the authority to pass the congressional and state Senate maps after an independent redistricting commission failed to reach a consensus.

The judges also said lawmakers gerrymandered the maps to Democrats' favor, in violation of a 2014 constitutional amendment designed to end political gamesmanship in redistricting.

The court said it will "likely be necessary" to move the congressional and state Senate primary elections from June to August.

A lower-level court had also ruled that the maps were unconstitutional and had given the Legislature an April 30 deadline to come up with new maps or else leave the task to a court-appointed expert.

The judges in Wednesday's ruling said a special court master will pass new district maps instead of the Legislature.

Michigan police union defends officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head.

The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya's death "tragic," but said an "officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift."

Meanwhile, a City Commission meeting ended abruptly Tuesday night as residents used profanities and expressed anger over Lyoya's killing. Police Chief Eric Winstrom watched from the rear of the room.

"Whose city? Our city! Whose streets? Our streets!" people chanted.

Lyoya, 26, was killed by officer Christopher Schurr after a brief foot chase and struggle that followed a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4.

Lyoya's family wants Schurr fired and charged with crimes. State police are investigating. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker said he will not give up the case despite calls by civil rights activists to recuse himself.





This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Patrick Lyoya. The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. Lyoya's death is "tragic," the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association said, but an "officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift."(photo courtesy of Ben Crump Law via AP)



Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August 12, 2015, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Grand Rapids police have identified Schurr as the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya three weeks ago. Lyoya was a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. Police Chief Eric Winstrom had declined to name the officer but changed course Monday, April 25, 2022. He says he's doing it in the "interest of transparency" and to reduce speculation. (Emily Rose Bennett/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

