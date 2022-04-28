Charter flights

Two charter schools were named No. 1 and No. 2 top schools in the state of Arkansas, according to U.S. News & World Report. The magazine has become famous for ranking colleges from top to bottom, and in recent years it's been ranking the best public secondary schools; among them, 24,000 schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Including nearly 300 schools in Arkansas.

Haas Hall Academy, to exactly nobody's surprise, was ranked No. 1 in Arkansas. And it was lucky 13 among all the nation's schools.

Founders Classical Academy ranked No. 2 in this state.

Both are charter schools.

Bentonville High was ranked third in the state and 630 in the nation. So the northwest part of the state is leading the way.

There are others spread out around the state. Such as LISA Academy in Sherwood (fourth in the state), Greenbrier High (sixth), Bismarck High (ninth) and Maumelle Charter High (10th).

Other schools:

5th--Rogers New Technology High School

7th--Fayetteville High School East

8th--Bentonville West High School

Congratulations to all of them. If there's one thing that spurs excellence, it's recognition. This is truly an honor roll.