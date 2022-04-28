Chris Bequette, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Arkansas

Age: 57

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Wealth management

Education: University of Arkansas undergraduate and law school

Public service experience: deputy prosecuting attorney Little Rock

Website: bequetteforarkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

First, I'm the only Lt. Governor candidate who's not a RINO. Second, I'm not a lifetime career politician desperate to stay relevant and hang on to power. Third, even though Republicans have run state government for a decade, they've governed like Democrats and have left firmly in place the Democrat Party version of state government. I will change that by holding elected Republicans accountable so we finally implement the Republican version of state government; a state government that's truly small and limited, abolishes the state income tax, cracks down on crime, enacts statewide K-12 school choice, gets control of our out-of-control, Marxist-run public higher education system, rids Arkansas of illegal aliens and ends the terrrible ARHOME program. Finally, I'm the only Lt. Governor who promised to take no salary, have no staff or office budget.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue facing Arkansans is to get rid of the horrible, failed Democrat Party version of state government that Republicans have been content to leave in place the past 10 years.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Get rid of the horrible, failed Democrat Party version of state government that Republicans have left in place the last 10 years.

