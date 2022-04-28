Community Briefs 4-28-22





Non-profit director receives honor

Jacqueline Ross, director of the non-profit Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network, was recently recognized as a board member at Birch Tree Communities Inc.

Birch Tree Communities Inc. is a private, non-profit 501 (c)(3) community mental health facility headquartered at Benton. Founded in 1989, the agency has 12 locations in Arkansas and provides treatment and services to more than 425 clients, according to a news release.

Ross has been a board member since 2008.

"We have an incredible board of directors here at Birch Tree Communities Inc., and we want to publicly recognize each of them and say thank you for all the work that goes into this job on top of their full-time jobs," according to the board member highlights.

Ross directs the Delta Network at Pine Bluff, which serves 17 counties in the Arkansas Delta Region.

"We provide hunger relief to citizens in need of food subsidy, seminars, health and resource fairs, counseling, clothing, etc.," she said.

Ross has been a public school teacher, owner and operator of Ross Printing and Secretarial Service, and worked at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff for more than 36 years.

She and her husband, pastor Louis Ross, have three children, Keith, Kenneth, and Kelli, two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

ArkansasBlue center names PB sales manager

Timothy Krisell has been named retail sales and operations manager for the Arkansas Blue welcome center at Pine Bluff.

Krisell previously worked for Fidelity Information Services (FIS) and spent 18 years with AT&T in its call center, retail and account executive divisions, according to an Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield spokesman.

In the Six Sigma process improvement system, he has earned white and green belts, along with the program's service management certificate. Krisell attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

UAPB, SEARK graduations set

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will conduct its spring 2022 commencement at 9 a.m. May 7 at Simmons Bank Field. The speaker will be Ruth Jones, a 1994 UAPB graduate and associate manager of the Human Exploration Development and Operations Office at NASA, Marshall Space Flight Center. Details: http://www.uapb.edu.

Southeast Arkansas College will conduct its commencement for spring 2022 on May 13, according to its website. Details: https://seark.edu.

Florist plans grand opening

Shepherd Tipton & Hurst will hold a grand opening at 2 p.m. May 2 at its location at Oak Park Village, 2608 W. 28th Ave. The store will open at 8 a.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: (870) 535-0911.





