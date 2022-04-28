Congressman French Hill, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 2 in Arkansas

Age: 65

City: Little Rock

Occupation: U.S. Representative - Second District of Arkansas

Education: B.S. Economics, Vanderbilt University

Public service experience: Service in the House of Representatives since 2015; former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury and Senior White House Aide to President George H.W. Bush.

Website: www.electfrench.com

Why should people vote for you?

Prior to public service, I spent the better part of four decades in private business. During this time I started my own business, growing it into a community banking company that served Arkansas and clients in over 30 states. These decades of building our business helped me understand and witness the success of start-up entrepreneurs and family businesses, and see their growth and the opportunities for their many customers and team members. It also provided me with first-hand knowledge of the regulatory and tax pressures businesses face daily. I learned about their needs and the challenges they face, and the impact these challenges have on their bottom line. Likewise, working with customers from all walks of life, I learned how the government can help or hinder their opportunities for financial security. This has influenced my work in Congress, where I work daily to enact policies that promote economic development, create careers, and enhance the financial security the hard working fellow citizens of the 2nd District of Arkansas deserve.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Inflation. Over the last year, inflation has risen to an annual rate of 7.9% — the largest increase in over 40 years. Inflation has seeped into every aspect of our lives as the goods we use daily are now far more costly than a year ago. Prices for the power to heat and cool our homes and the gas for our cars have skyrocketed, in addition to groceries, housing, and transportation — and there is no sign that it will slow anytime soon. In fact, President Biden’s proposed budget will lead to an annual deficit of $1 trillion every year for the next ten years. The pain Arkansas families are experiencing today is a direct result of the Democrats’ reckless spending policy. Immediately upon coming to office, the Biden Administration began pushing more money into the economy than any previous president. If we are to tame the inflation we are experiencing today, we need to stop runaway government spending and return to common sense, pre-pandemic economic policies.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Our country is faced with a number of issues. However, we will not be in a position to address them properly unless we rein in inflation and get people back to work. We need an economy that is strong — strong enough to fully spur new careers and opportunities, maintain our competitive edge, and keep our nation safe and secure. In order to accomplish this, it is imperative that we curb government spending and work to reinstate pre-pandemic economic policies that promote job creation, provide a regulatory and tax framework that helps existing businesses grow, invest in new ideas that lead to start-ups, and educate a skilled workforce that is able to take advantage of 21st Century opportunities.

