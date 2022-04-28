Congressman Rick Crawford, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 1 in Arkansas

Age: 56

City: Jonesboro

Occupation: Congressman

Education: B.S. Agriculture Business and Economics, Arkansas State University

Public service experience: US Congress 12 years

Website: www.meetrickcrawford.com

Why should people vote for you?

I place Arkansas and America first with my votes in Washington, which is the primary role of a US Congressman. As vice-ranking member of the Agriculture Committee, I am able to advocate for our state’s largest sector – Agriculture. I’m also the second most senior member of the Transportation Committee, which positions me to work on vital funding and regulatory issues that benefit our state’s roads, drainage, ports, airports and energy infrastructure. On the national level, our country is headed in the wrong direction. Too many in Washington have ignored the warnings that irresponsible fiscal policy destabilizes our economy. As a senior member of the Intelligence Committee, I am constantly reminded of the dire consequences that occur when a nation loses focus and does not prioritize economic stability. The knowledge I have acquired over the past 12 years equips me to make a stronger case for halting DC’s out-of-control spending.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Without question, inflation. Once inflation takes hold, it is extremely difficult to extinguish without triggering a recession. No one is spared when prices rise rapidly. Whether you’re buying groceries, filling up your vehicle, heating or cooling your home, or operating farm equipment or buying inputs, high inflation is a hefty tax on household income and hits those on tight budgets the hardest. Excessive money supply and government spending are the two largest contributors to inflation. The Federal Reserve, which is independent, controls money supply. Congress and the president determine spending levels. Soon after Democrats gained total control of the legislative and executive branches 16 months ago, they kicked off a liberal spending spree that has contributed significantly to the inflation we now experience. When we retake control of Congress next year, I will introduce and push for a balanced budget amendment that will reduce inflation and stabilize our economy.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

My first vote will be to remove Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Under her rule, the Democratic Party has become virtually unrecognizable. She and the Far Left are determined to do away with Second Amendment protected gun rights. They oppose securing the border exposing us to national security threats and increased narcotics and human trafficking, and they have unleashed the highest inflation in over 40 years due to irresponsible deficit spending. President Biden and Speaker Pelosi have also waged a war on domestic energy production, forcing the US to rely on foreign nations for oil and fuel. This was a strategic mistake that weakens our national security posture. I am eager to remove Speaker Pelosi and have the House of Representatives safeguard the country from the Biden Administration’s radical agenda.

