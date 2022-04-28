Conrad Reynolds, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 2 in Arkansas

Age: 61

City: Conway

Occupation: Business Owner/Self Employed

Education: M.B.A., Touro University; B.S., University of Central Arkansas

Public service experience: 29 years in the U.S. Army; Founder and past director of the Arkansas Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame

Website: www.electconrad.com

Why should people vote for you?

I am more conservative than French Hill. I am the only America First candidate in this race. I am a RINO Remover. I support a balanced budget amendment, term limits, and a limited government. I never would have voted with Pelosi for a January 6 commission, nor for a national vaccine database (H.R. 550) like French Hill did. Unlike French Hill, I believe the election was stolen and will work tirelessly on election integrity. I will finally hold people in Washington, D.C. accountable for misdeeds. I will point out all RINOs who stand in the way of the America First agenda. I will work to cut spending and reducing the national debt, unlike French Hill who helped facilitate $13 Trillion in new debt (Almost doubling total national debt from when he was elected in 2014).

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Inflation - I will work hard to put a stop to the rampant government spending that is causing massive inflation and insurmountable debt. The Federal Reserve and Congress, under French Hill’s (lack of) leadership, have been pumping too much money into our system and we are now paying a huge price, literally. Also, the move away from energy independence adds to the inflation woes, so I will work to regain our status as an energy independent nation, as we were under President Trump.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

As the first member of the Freedom Caucus from Arkansas, I’d immediately secure the southern border from the record-breaking surge of illegal immigrants, drugs, weapons, and human trafficking victims that are pouring across daily.

