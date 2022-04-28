Council debates food truck proposal

A proposal to force food truck operators to use generators instead of hooking up to electricity was roundly opposed by members of a City Council committee on Tuesday.

Sharon Johnson, Pine Bluff city collector, presented a proposed amendment to an ordinance, dealing with food truck vendors, during the Public Health & Welfare Committee Zoom meeting that would require food trucks to use self-contained generators instead of getting electricity from temporary power poles.

The measure was initiated by one or more brick-and-mortar restaurant owners, city officials said.

Johnson said there have been many complaints about the food trucks' use of power poles and she wanted to include the amendment in the ordinance that food trucks would not be able to use temporary power poles but would have to use generators instead as they moved around.

Council member and committee member Joni Alexander disagreed with the proposal, stating that what makes a food truck mobile is the fact that it's on wheels. Alexander also wanted Lakishia Hill, Pine Bluff Inspection and Zoning official, to further explain the proposal, but Hill was not present for the meeting.

"Just because they are hooked up to a power pole does not mean that they are not mobile," said Alexander, who pointed out that many lot owners provide power poles that are paid for. "They can still pack up and move. What makes them mobile is the actual structure that they are in."

Alexander, who owns a vacant lot on Main Street, said she has offered a power pole as an incentive for a food truck business to locate there. She also was concerned about why the city was even targeting food trucks, considering Pine Bluff tries to encourage reputable businesses to come to the area.

"In the state that we are in right now, we should be allowing any reputable business that gets their certification through the Health Department to be able to function, not making it more difficult," she said.

Council member and committee member Glen Brown Sr. agreed.

Johnson said it was brought to her attention by a brick-and-mortar business owner.

Cynthia Anderson from the mayor's office elaborated, saying there have been issues with the number of food trucks that were seen around town.

"A lot of them are on temporary poles and it is our understanding with the food trucks, they are not supposed to use temporary poles," said Anderson. "The idea is for them to be able to move around."

Alexander said the amended ordinance would shut down more than half of the food trucks that are making revenue and feeding people in the community.

"This is going to affect a lot of businesses, and then if Pine Bluff is trying to be this urban place with our coding, I think to come after the food trucks we need to talk a little bit more in-depth about it," continued Alexander.

Brown Sr. said making food trucks purchase generators is an added expense that has nothing to do with the quality of food or the Health Department.

"Why are we even dealing with that," asked Brown Sr. "We need to end the talks on it. I don't even think it's relevant to talk about it."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said the individuals who owned the brick-and-mortar businesses started complaining about the number of food trucks that were set up on power poles in one spot and never move.

"We started trying to figure out what was appropriate, what was permissible by what the ordinance said, and that's when we brought in Mrs. Hill," said Washington.

"Mrs. Hill is the one who gave us our information and pulled the ordinance that indicated the food trucks were supposed to operate on generators, not in permanently fixed locations."

Washington said that, according to Hill, the goal originally was to have the food trucks move around town to different areas to eventually have them start a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

"There are some food trucks that are established in one spot, and they are operating as if they are a brick-and-mortar storefront on that lot out of that food truck, so we were trying to comply with the ordinance," said Washington.

The committee voted to send the proposed amendment to the full council but with a recommendation that the measure not be passed.

"I am against it," Alexander said after the meeting concluded. "If you're not breaking any laws and have met Health Department standards, make your money. Pine Bluff has plenty of vacant lots and in my opinion, not enough places to eat. Food truck owners are just as much of a business owner as someone who operates out of brick and mortar."

Alexander said to regulate one industry in order to protect another competing industry is not progress.

According to Alexander, neither she, Brown Sr. nor committee chairman Steven Shaner support the proposed amendment.