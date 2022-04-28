Cruise ship that docked in San Francisco sees more virus cases

A Princess Cruises ship that reported two recent coronavirus outbreaks had passengers test positive again while it docked in San Francisco last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the Ruby Princess and placed the ship under observation.

The ship reported 37 cases on a trip that docked April 23, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said. It was returning from an Alaska tour, according to Seattle news station KOMO.

The Health Department said 95% of the crew and passengers on ships disembarking in San Francisco must be fully vaccinated per an agreement between cruise lines and the port; the trip had a 100% vaccination rate for crew and 99% for guests.

The cruise line did not immediately respond to a request for comment related to its latest outbreak.

Less than two weeks earlier, on a 15-day Hawaiian cruise that returned April 11, the Health Department reported the ship had 143 coronavirus cases. The vaccination rate was 100% for both crew and passengers, and one person on that trip was hospitalized.

“The protocols that have been established work,” Princess Cruises said following the April 11 trip. “When cases are identified because of the testing onboard, cruise ship protocols help to maximize onboard containment with rapid response procedures designed to safeguard all other guests and crew as well as the communities that the ships visit.”