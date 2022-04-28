Democrat-Gazette NFL first-round mock draft

1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia
COMMENT It's a toss up for the Jaguars at edge rusher, but they'll take Walker, the first of a handful of Georgia stars in this draft.
2. DETROIT LIONS
EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
COMMENT The Lions keep the former Wolverine in state and build their defense around him.
3. HOUSTON TEXANS
CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
COMMENT Coach Lovie Smith gets his defensive building block, adding the former LSU star who has the potential to soon be an All-Pro.
4. NEW YORK JETS
CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cincinnati
COMMENT In the AFC East with great receivers Tyreek Hill (Miami) and Stefon Diggs (Buffalo), the Jets grab a player whose nickname will be loved by the New York headline writers.
5. NEW YORK GIANTS
OT Evan Neal, Alabama
COMMENT The Giants use the first of two top-10 picks to beef up their woeful offensive line.
6. CAROLINA PANTHERS
OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
COMMENT Offensive line is just as important of a need as quarterback for the Panthers.
7. NEW YORK GIANTS (FROM CHICAGO)
EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
COMMENT The All-American, who has top-three talent, finds his way to New York.
8. ATLANTA FALCONS
WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
COMMENT The Falcons needed to improve their wide receiver group before the suspension of Calvin Ridley.
9. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (FROM DENVER)
OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
COMMENT Seattle's offensive line woes are too much to ignore here and Ekwonu comes in to start from Day One.
10. NEW YORK JETS (FROM SEATTLE)
DL Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
COMMENT Johnson turned himself into a top prospect in his only season at Florida State with 12 sacks.
11. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
COMMENT The Notre Dame star becomes the anchor of the Washington secondary.
12. MINNESOTA VIKINGS
WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
COMMENT Kirk Cousins gets another receiving option alongside Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.
13. HOUSTON TEXANS (FROM CLEVELAND)
WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
COMMENT Olave will make incumbent starting QB Davis Mills look good.
14. BALTIMORE RAVENS
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
COMMENT The Ravens add one of the draft's top run-stuffers from the national champions.
15. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FROM MIAMI)
WR Drake London, Southern Cal
COMMENT Philadelphia is hoping to give Jalen Hurts as much help as possible.
16. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (FROM INDIANAPOLIS AND PHILADELPHIA)
QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
COMMENT It's a quarterback league and Jameis Winston isn't the long-term answer in the Big Easy.
17. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
COMMENT The AFC West is loaded with star QBs, so adding a player of McDuffie's caliber is key for the Chargers.
18. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FROM NEW ORLEANS)
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
COMMENT The Eagles take advantage of a strong defensive line draft.
19. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (FROM PHILADELPHIA)
OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
COMMENT How about a 6-foot-7, 325-pound behemoth to replace Terron Armstead (UAPB), Saints fans?
20. PITTSBURGH STEELERS
QB Malik Willis, Liberty
COMMENT The addition of Mitchell Trubisky in free agency isn't deterring the Steelers from landing a quarterback in the first round.
21. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
COMMENT Lloyd was all over the field for the Pac-12 champions in 2021.
22. GREEN BAY PACKERS (FROM LAS VEGAS)
WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
COMMENT The former Warren Lumberjack and Arkansas Razorback lands in a great spot in Green Bay.
23. ARIZONA CARDINALS
DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
COMMENT Call this the replacement for Chandler Jones, who left in free agency.
24. DALLAS COWBOYS
G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
COMMENT The Cowboys are not a legitimate Super Bowl contender until they address their offensive line.
25. BUFFALO BILLS
CB Andrew Booth, Clemson
COMMENT Buffalo's defense is already solid and they'll add Booth here.
26. TENNESSEE TITANS
QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
COMMENT Ridder will backup Ryan Tannehill for a year, then take over as the starter in 2023.
27. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
DT Travis Jones, Connecticut
COMMENT The Buccaneers add to their defensive line with Jones.
28. GREEN BAY PACKERS
CB/S Daxton Hill, Michigan
COMMENT Hill will contribute in multiple ways for the Packers.
29. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (FROM SAN FRAN. AND MIAMI)
WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
COMMENT Dotson is not Tyreek Hill, but he'll be just fine in the Chiefs' offense.
30. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota
COMMENT The Chiefs are high on this former Golden Gopher standout.
31. CINCINNATI BENGALS
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
COMMENT The Super Bowl run proved why the Bengals must get better up front.
32. DETROIT LIONS (FROM LA RAMS)
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
COMMENT Adding the high-character Dean is vital to the Lions' rebuild.