Doctor’s orders

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's doctor from the time this covid-19 bug hit the United States, has almost, sorta, kinda, in a way declared the covid pandemic over.

Until he didn't.

Dr. Fauci went on PBS earlier in the week and declared the country "out of the pandemic phase." To which other doctors hurried to walk back any such assertions. So Dr. Fauci went back to the press Wednesday afternoon to clarify, without being clear:

"We're really in a transitional phase, from a deceleration of the numbers into hopefully a more controlled phase and endemicity," he told The Washington Post.

Dr. Fauci said that the pandemic is not over (pandemics are worldwide; Red China and other countries are still et up with it) and even the United States could "still see new waves of infections" as the covid-19 virus mutates, as viruses do.

But, according to The Post, "Fauci and other infectious-disease experts are hoping that the population has built up enough immunity from previous infections and vaccinations to avoid another devastating surge in hospitalizations and deaths."

That's a better way to put it. Experts are hoping.

The Centers for Disease Control say that just about 60 percent of Americans have already been infected by the virus. About a quarter of them got the omicron version during the winter. That seems to be enough to get some sort of herd immunity, if not perfect protection.

But nobody is sure how long such immunity will last. And how it might chase away the next variant, should it come.

Andy Davis, this newspaper's reporter on the covid beat, reported Wednesday that the number of covid cases rose by 212 in one day in Arkansas, the largest daily increase in more than a month. Understandably, the overall number of infections, those in the hospital, those on ventilators and daily deaths are down significantly since the last spike of omicron. But we are reminded of John Barry's book about the 1918 flu: That disease disappeared quickly after its initial burst onto the scene--for some unknown reason--then a few weeks later it exploded again, worse than ever.

"The world is still in a pandemic," Dr. Fauci said yesterday, which seemed to be exactly the opposite of what he said the day before. "There's no doubt about that. Don't anybody get any misinterpretation of that. We are still experiencing a pandemic."

It would help to avoid misinterpretations if the nation's top infectious disease expert would avoid leading us to them, as he did on PBS.

These things will happen when a person is interviewed as much as Dr. Anthony Fauci. Thankfully he was quick to correct himself. We should all be gallant enough to do so when it's right.

As Paul Greenberg used to tell his editorial writers: Never be afraid to issue a correction. It'll be the best-read thing on the page.

Even Homer nods.