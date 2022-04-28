Doyle Webb, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Arkansas

Age: 66

City: Benton

Occupation: Lawyer

Education: juris doctorate, UALR Bowen School of Law

Public service experience: former state senator, chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller

Website: WebbforArkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

I believe Republican primary voters are looking for someone who has a record of succesfully fighting to make Arkansas a better place to live, work and raise a family. As chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas during the Republican Revolution, I know better than most what it takes to persevere and accomplish worthy goals. I am the only candidate who has pledged to work full-time in the lieutenant governor's office, working side-by-side with our new governor and legislative chambers who will see tremendous turnover this year. When I was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas, we were financially and spiritually bankrupt and held almost no seats. When I left 12 years later, we had elected super majorities in both legisaltive chambers, all constitutional offices, and all federal offices. We did with this balanced budgets, and I left the state party with a surplus. I have a record of service-above-self.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue facing the state of Arkansas right now is twofold: reducing our tax burden and education. Naysayers believe those two are connected, but we continue to increase spending in education to little or no progress for students. I believe we must shake off the chains that have bound us to accept the school systsems forced upon us, and we must make children a priority -- not teacher's unions. Secondly, we must compete with our surrounding states to make sure when children do graduate from high school or an Arkansas institution of higher education they have a state in which they can live, work and raise a family. That's where our income tax holds us back. As lieutenant governor, I will work with our governor and Legislature to continue the work that has been started in expanding school choice opportunities and lowering our state's income tax.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

The first thing I hope to accomplish once sworn into office is establishing a better relationship between the legislative and executive branches of state government. The lieutenant governor is in a unique position, quite literally sitting in one branch of government and being elected to another. The people of Arkansas have overwhelmingly elected Republican lawmakers and executives to lead our state, and I am uniquely qualified to help bridge that gap that sometimes develops from miscommunication. I am the only candidate who has served in both the legislative and executive branches of government, having worked in the lieutenant governor's office for over 1,500 days. I believe my tenure as chairman of the Republican Party for 12 years underscores my ability to build relationships. I will also push for expanded school choice and eliminating our state income tax, but these cannot be done by someone who does not have the track record of accomplishing big goals

