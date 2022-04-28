Eddie Joe Williams, Republican candidate for secretary of state in Arkansas

Age: 67

City: Cabot

Occupation: Retired regional transportation director

Education: Sheridan High School and Arkansas Baptist College

Public service experience: 3 1/2 years serving on the Southern States Energy Board during President Donald Trump's administration; three-term Arkansas state senator; fours years as mayor of Cabot; three years on the Cabot City Council

Website: goeddiejoe.com

Why should people vote for you?

My fellow Arkansans want elected officials to speak on their behalf and work for them while in office at the State Capitol. My 35 years in the private sector managing thousands of employees as Regional Transportation Director with the railroad provided me valuable experience when it comes to budgets, hiring and training staff, workflows, and saving valuable dollars and resources. Being appointed by President Donald J. Trump to the Southern States Energy Board when gas averaged less than $2 a gallon in Arkansas and our country experienced energy independence was an honor, and it positively impacted Arkansans’ pocketbooks and cost of living. My fellow Arkansans want real change in a forward direction for their families and children they can see and feel.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Arkansans are struggling with record inflation and soaring energy prices, paying more for bread, milk, eggs, and other essentials. If the everyday Arkansan has to cut back, tighten their belt, and pinch pennies, then one of the largest staffed and highest budgeted constitutional offices in Arkansas — like the secretary of state — should do the same and lead by example. At the same time, my greatest obligation as secretary of state is to prepare for the unexpected, whether that is preparing for Capitol protests, ensuring integrity during elections, or having groups and teams ready to uphold Arkansas voting laws

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

As Arkansas’ next Republican secretary of state, we must look at the expansion of the SOS office to 154 employees and a salary budget of over $8,000,000 these last few years. What has it provided to benefit our state or its citizens? We have a vital role to play in ensuring businesses and nonprofits can register online easily and with live assistance if needed. We must ensure each person running for office has a smooth and easy way to disclose their financial documents for Arkansans to view. We need groups of people positioned, trained, and ready from the SOS office to guide, adhere, and enforce our state's voting laws. And we must ensure our Capitol monuments do not fall into disarray, and outside groups such as veterans, are not forced to raise private money and jump through hoops to keep them vibrant for all to enjoy.

