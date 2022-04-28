Four of state’s students in first round of 2022 National Merit Scholarship recipients

Four Arkansas high school seniors are among about 1,000 students nationally to be in the first group of 2022 winners in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The winners announced this week are recipients of awards financed by some 136 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations. Many of the awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.

The Arkansas students, their high schools, probable career fields and the sponsor of their awards are:

• Coy R. Morris of Jonesboro, Valley View High, economics, National Merit Novartis Scholarship.

• Jerry Li of Little Rock, Central High, computer science, National Merit General Dynamics Corporation Scholarship.

• Eva R. Casto of Maumelle, Maumelle High, computer science, National Merit Molex Scholarship.

• Emma K. Thompson of Maumelle, Little Rock Christian Academy, mechanical engineering, National Merit Walgreen Co. Scholarship.