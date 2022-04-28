Frustrated Mets buzz Arenado, brawl with Cards

ST. LOUIS -- The New York Mets' hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when reliever Yoan Lopez threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado's head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado's ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals' 10-5 victory.

Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Genesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season -- including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.

New York appeared to retaliate a half-inning later against Arenado, who reached four times and drove in three runs. Lopez zipped a 94 mph fastball near his head, and Arenado began yelling for Lopez to "do it again." The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.

"I went a little bit inside, that's part of the game," Lopez said via an interpreter. "That one kind of got away from me."

First-year Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol said Arenado's reaction was justified.

"When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life, yeah, I take exception to that," Marmol said. "And I don't think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top."

Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp seemed to tackle Mets star Pete Alonso near the center of the melee. Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright later walked over to Alonso to ask if he was all right.

"Actually, Genesis Cabrera grabbed me by the back of the collar and then then he just ripped down and then the coach just kind of jumped on me and I thought that was kind of cheap going from behind," Alonso said. "I mean, if you want to hold me back, if you want to restrain me, go at me like a man."

Clapp was ejected along with Arenado, but Lopez remained in the game.

CUBS 6, BRAVES 3 (10) Willson Contreras hit a run-scoring double in the 10th inning, Patrick Wisdom followed with a two-run home run, and Chicago beat Atlanta.

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 1 Aaron Ashby combined with four relievers on a one-hitter, Tyrone Taylor singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, DODGERS 1 Zac Gallen pitched six scoreless innings, and the Diamondbacks scored two runs after Max Muncy's throwing error in the eighth inning.

MARLINS 2, NATIONALS 1 Pablo Lopez (3-0) lowered his majors-best ERA to 0.39 by throwing six shutout innings, Jesus Aguilar homered, and Miami moved above .500 for the first time in 2022 by edging Washington.

PADRES 8, REDS 5 Jurickson Profar hit a three-run home run, MacKenzie Gore (2-0) struck out 10 over five innings and San Diego beat Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 7, ROCKIES 3 Bryce Harper had a triple among his three hits, Odubel Herrera homered and drove in two runs, and Philadelphia defeated Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 9, GUARDIANS 5 Taylor Ward hit a three-run home run, scored four runs and drove in four as Los Angeles defeated Cleveland.

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 3 Kyle Tucker hit a three-run double in the fifth inning and Cristian Javier (1-0) won his first start of the season as Houston beat Texas.

RAYS 3, MARINERS 2 Drew Rasmussen (1-1) struck out nine in six shutout innings, Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run home run and Tampa Bay beat Seattle, ending the Mariners' four-game winning streak.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 1 Xander Bogaerts had four hits and Boston celebrated the return of Manager Alex Cora by beating Toronto, snapping a four-game losing streak.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 0 Joe Ryan (3-1) threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Max Kepler stayed hot with a pair of home runs as streaking Minnesota defeated Detroit.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 3 Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the seventh inning, and Chicago stopped an eight-game slide by beating Kansas City.

YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 2 Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career home run and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, sending New York over Baltimore.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 1, GIANTS 0 Chad Pinder lead-off home run in the first inning was the game's only run in Oakland's victory over San Francisco.

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, and Corey Dickerson (25) celebrate after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



New York Mets' Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) and Alonso's jersey is grabbed by Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera, left, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



New York Mets' Mark Canha, front, is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman while trying to stretch a single into a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



New York Mets' J.D. Davis doubles over after being hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Davis left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) scuffles with New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido as home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, center, watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Arenado was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



New York Mets' Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, rear, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, argues with umpire crew chief Mark Wegner after being ejected during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, and New York Mets' Tomas Nido hold each other back as benches clear during as scuffle between the teams in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

