Get to know: RB target Cedric Baxter Jr.

ESPN 4-star running back target Cedric Baxter Jr. visited Arkansas on April 14-15, and about a week later he listed the Razorbacks in his top five.
He plans to return for an official visit. Baxter also has Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and Miami as his top schools.
ESPN rates him the No. 4 running back in the nation in the 2023 class.
Baxter, 6-1, 215, of Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Southern Cal, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Florida State, Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech and numerous other programs.
Nickname: CJ or C4
Favorite thing about playing running back: Scoring touchdowns
Running backs coach Jimmy Smith is: A real and genuine person
Best football moment: State championship appearance
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Hollywood movies
I'm happiest when I: Am playing football
My mom is always on me to: Take out the trash
Favorite NFL player: Odell Beckham and Lamar Jackson
Must-watch TV: Flash
Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate
How you would spend $1 million: Give it to my mom
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed
My two pet peeves are: Liars and smacking loud
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: NBA YoungBoy
My hidden talent is: I can draw
Your favorite fast-food chain: Chick-fil-A
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Fried chicken
I will never ever eat: Any type of beans
Favorite junk food: Gummy skittles
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Donuts
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: I haven’t really eaten anything strange
My dream date is: Adele. I love her.
I’m terrified of: Losing my loved ones
Hobbies: Playing ball, playing the game
The things I could not live without is: Loved ones and music
Best advice I’ve received: Football isn’t who I am, it’s what I do.
Role model and why: My pops. He’s a hard-working man.
People would be surprised that I: Listen to Adele before every game and I'm only 16 years old.