Get to know: RB target Cedric Baxter Jr.

ESPN 4-star running back target Cedric Baxter Jr. visited Arkansas on April 14-15, and about a week later he listed the Razorbacks in his top five.

He plans to return for an official visit. Baxter also has Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and Miami as his top schools.

ESPN rates him the No. 4 running back in the nation in the 2023 class.

Baxter, 6-1, 215, of Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Southern Cal, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Florida State, Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech and numerous other programs.

Nickname: CJ or C4

Favorite thing about playing running back: Scoring touchdowns

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith is: A real and genuine person

Best football moment: State championship appearance

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Hollywood movies

I'm happiest when I: Am playing football

My mom is always on me to: Take out the trash

Favorite NFL player: Odell Beckham and Lamar Jackson

Must-watch TV: Flash

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

How you would spend $1 million: Give it to my mom

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: Liars and smacking loud

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: NBA YoungBoy

My hidden talent is: I can draw

Your favorite fast-food chain: Chick-fil-A

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Fried chicken

I will never ever eat: Any type of beans

Favorite junk food: Gummy skittles

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Donuts

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: I haven’t really eaten anything strange

My dream date is: Adele. I love her.

I’m terrified of: Losing my loved ones

Hobbies: Playing ball, playing the game

The things I could not live without is: Loved ones and music

Best advice I’ve received: Football isn’t who I am, it’s what I do.

Role model and why: My pops. He’s a hard-working man.

People would be surprised that I: Listen to Adele before every game and I'm only 16 years old.