Greg Bledsoe, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Arkansas

Age: 48

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Emergency medicine physician, surgeon general of Arkansas

Education: BS, Bob Jones University, 1995; MD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; master of business administration, Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Public service experience: Surgeon general of Arkansas since 2015

Website: https://bledsoeforarkansas.org/

Why should people vote for you?

I'm a physician, not a politician. I've spent the past 20 years taking care of people all over the world. I know how difficult things are for families as politicians continue to raise taxes and push the middle class to the brink with woke politics and increased regulations. I've run a medical education company for 15 years and I am an enthusiastic supporter of entrepreneurs and small business, and advocated for them against lockdowns and mandates during the pandemic. In the end, we need more people with private sector experience in government. Politics has become too important to leave to the politicians.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

We need to give the middle class more flexibility and margin. In order to accomplish this, we need to continue lowering our income tax rate with the goal of eventually reducing it to zero. We need to pass comprehensive education reform allowing parents true school choice so students can attend the schools that best fit them, and we need to stop harassing industry employees when they have views that aren't the majority opinion. Families need support, not further pressure.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

My first day as Lieutenant Governor I would reach out to entrepreneurs around the state of Arkansas and begin building bridges between our various state regions and working to accelerate our state's efforts to become a world leader in entrepreneurship. There is so much more we could be doing to encourage entrepreneurship in Arkansas. I'd then begin reaching out to innovation hubs around the world in order to better connect what we're doing in Arkansas with the growth of other global centers. We've got a great product here in Arkansas. We just need to commit to promoting what we're doing in an attractive way.

