Hays Myers named assistant coach at Sacramento State

Arkansas basketball director of scouting and analytics Hays Myers has been hired as an assistant coach at Sacramento State, where he will rejoin former Razorbacks assistant David Patrick.

Patrick, who was on Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's staff during the 2020-21 season, was an assistant at Oklahoma last season before being named the Hornets' head coach.

Myers served as special assistant to Musselman his first two seasons with the Razorbacks. He was also a graduate assistant for one year and director of player development for two seasons under Musselman at Nevada.

He first worked with Patrick while he was a student manager at LSU, where Patrick and Musselman were assistant coaches.

This will be Myers' first full-time assistant position.



