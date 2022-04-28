Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hays Myers named assistant coach at Sacramento State

by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:07 p.m.
Arkansas special assistant to the head coach Hays Myers waves to the crowd in Bud Walton Arena during the Razorbacks' game against Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas basketball director of scouting and analytics Hays Myers has been hired as an assistant coach at Sacramento State, where he will rejoin former Razorbacks assistant David Patrick. 

Patrick, who was on Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's staff during the 2020-21 season, was an assistant at Oklahoma last season before being named the Hornets' head coach. 

Myers served as special assistant to Musselman his first two seasons with the Razorbacks. He was also a graduate assistant for one year and director of player development for two seasons under Musselman at Nevada. 

He first worked with Patrick while he was a student manager at LSU, where Patrick and Musselman were assistant coaches. 

This will be Myers' first full-time assistant position.


