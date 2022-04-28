DEAR HELOISE: I have read opposing views on how to leave a toilet seat when finished, by both sexes -- up or down? I was raised to leave the seat down or even lower the lid, too. It keeps things from falling into the water (clean or dirty). Both of my husbands left everything up, despite my request to please lower it. I doubt anyone would enjoy falling into the commode, but this is just an opinion, not really part of the suggestion.

My suggestion comes from my nursing background. Lower the seat and the lid when finished, if one is provided. My rationale: No matter what is in the commode, the swirling water creates an aerosol of the matter, which then is sprayed into the air for anyone to breathe or even to land anywhere. In these days of various illnesses, why increase your chances of becoming infected? If in a public restroom with no lids, just flush and quickly turn your back to exit. Thank you.

-- Nurse Nancy, Waco, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: In my local newspaper, a response to care-giving suggestions was printed from Susan. I agree with Susan's advice 100%. In caring for my mother, it was valuable to have her schedule her visits and telephone calls. Her friends and other visitors wanted time with her. I would leave her to her company and allowed them to visit together. One visitor would arrive with her latest knitting project and sit with Mom for a long period of time. As my mother's condition worsened, their visit time would decrease.

It was important to me to allow my mom to be in control, as much as she was able. Gentle hints and advice would occur during our early morning reviews of her daily schedule. Also, as an out-of-towner, it was important to allow her judgment on visitors (whenever possible). As a caregiver, you have to be flexible and at the same time in control. What a loving and caring balancing act.

-- M.L., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I use quite a bit of baking soda for cleaning my sink, pots, pans and anything that needs a little scrubbing. My hint is keeping the baking soda in a container that has an opening in the lid, making it easy to shake out as much or as little as you need. P.S.: I read your column every day and enjoy all the wonderful hints you print.

-- Helen Truax, The Villages, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: Years ago, I learned how to unclog the holes in a steam iron. Heat the iron on high, unplug it, and then dip it into water in your kitchen sink. After repeating this several times, you will see the residue float in the water. It looks to be part lint. Love your column.

-- Peggy Earl, via email

DEAR HELOISE: My husband was in the hospital for 10 weeks and three days on a ventilator and coded. He's lucky to be alive. He paid all the bills; I was clueless. I didn't have power of attorney. I didn't have passwords. Since then, we each have medical and financial power of attorney and a will. Don't wait.

-- N.B., via email

