Jody Shackelford, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 1 in Arkansas

Age: 36

City: Cherokee Village

Occupation: Community Attorney

Education: Bachelor's in Public Relations, Arkansas Tech University; Juris Doctorate, William H. Bowen School of Law, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Public service experience: First time candidate

Website: https://electjody.com/

Why should people vote for you?

The house is on fire in this country, and we must take action. Grandpa raised me to seize the day and punch a bully in the nose. With me, voters get more through passion and fresh ideas framed by traditional conservative values. I feel a connection with all different types of voters in my district. My early life was one of poverty, my parents were drug addicts and couldn't take care of me. I never knew if I would have enough to eat or a bed to sleep in. My wife says growing from those struggles with homelessness and abuse brings a unique perspective to the office. I have learned not to argue with her. Rescued by my grandfather, he raised me to believe in self-reliance and hard work. He was proud to see me get an education and become an attorney, small business job creator, and a constitutional conservative. These qualities are unique among my fellow candidates. After surviving a plane crash in March, I am even more determined to fight for America and the State of Arkansas through less talk and more action.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The economy is the most pressing issue I see attacking my fellow citizens. Inflation is eating away at their paychecks, and for many, making ends meet is a struggle. This is a vision of action I propose: 1. Temporarily suspend the federal fuel tax to immediately ease the burden on families at the pump. 2. Offer tax incentives to US companies to immediately increase hiring so more earned-income flows into the pockets of the people, instead of big government. 3. Encourage domestic energy production and shift federal oil dollars to states like Texas, instead of Iran and communist-friendly Venezuela. 4. Make Small Business Administration loans easier to access, and at lower rates, particularly for US manufacturing to combat the reliance on China. 5. Make it easier for regular people to earn income by fulfilling government contracts. The current process is too difficult. If the government needs 1000 wooden doorstops, it should be easier for Mike on Main Street street to bid on that job.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

America deserves a surplus, not a deficit. I believe this can be done by passing a 28th Amendment requiring the government to work with a balanced budget. The current $23 TRILLION dollar doomsday deficit is sinking America faster than a pair of concrete boots and it’s drowning our hard working citizens. We need 2/3rds of the States to ratify it, and I believe I can make that happen. This 28th Amendment would force liberals and conservatives alike to make policy and spending decisions under that North Star, or be deemed unconstitutional. National borrowing should only be allowed if it generates revenue to pay down the national debt. We can’t borrow from China to blow on funding studies of the sexual habits of Quail on cocaine. (Real studies). Borrow money only to make money, and stop blowing it. Capitalism works at home, and it will work within our national economic policy. The government loves to pass laws restricting citizens, we need to restrict the government.

