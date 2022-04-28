Johnson’s 262nd hit new high for GAC

CLINTON, Miss. – Jordan Johnson has done some impressive things in his time at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and as his final season with the Boll Weevils is slowly closing in, he's yet again proved how big of an impact he has on the program.

In Tuesday afternoon's matchup with Mississippi College, Johnson broke another Great American Conference record. Driving a ball through the left side, Johnson broke the GAC career hits record with his 262nd base hit.

Johnson set the record as UAM took down Mississippi College, 3-1.

UAM (21-20) was the first team on the board as Chase Cripps scored on a fielder's choice in the fourth.

Mississippi College found itself a run in the fifth off a double.

Jordan Johnson's record-breaking single through the left side in the sixth scored Chase Cripps for the Weevils' second run of the game.

The final run of the game came in the eighth when Grant Jeffers scored on a Cade Thompson double play ball.

Charles Peacock started on the mound, totaling 5 innings pitched with only 1 run scored on 2 hits allowed. He struck out 8 batters in his outing.

Jack Barna closed out the last 4 innings of the game for the Weevils with no runs allowed on 2 hits.

Arkansas-Monticello will be back at Weevils Field on Friday to take on Southern Arkansas University in their final GAC series of the season. Game 1 is set to begin at 2 p.m.