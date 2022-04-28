Josh Price, Democratic candidate for secretary of state in Arkansas

Age: 42

City: Maumelle

Occupation: Small business consultant

Education: University of Central Arkansas - Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Public service experience: Pulaski County election commissionter (two terms); former U.S. Small Business Administration public information officer for Arkansas; founding president of the Asian American Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus of Arkansas; serves on the boards of Pulaski County Youth Services, the Quapaw Quarter Association, Youth Home Inc., the Arkansas Minority Film and Arts Association and Just Communities of Arkansas

Website: joshforarkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

The primary role of the secretary of state is to oversee elections and I'm the only candidate in this race with experience running elections and fighting Republican politicians' attempts to make it harder to vote. I served as a Pulaski County election commissioner helping oversee elections in Arkansas' largest county. I know what it takes to run large elections smoothly and fairly, in fact last year I even won a national award for my efforts to protect voting rights. My election experience means I'll be ready on day one to conduct elections and protect our voting rights. Voting is not a Democrat or Republican issue -- it's a sacred American right. I'm the only candidate with the experience of fighting for this sacred right for all Arkansans.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Republican politicians are making it harder for people to vote and are rigging election systems to protect their power. We've seen their efforts to restrict voting rights across the country and here in Arkansas, such as closing rural voting precincts or attempting to shorten early voting days. I've fought their schemes to make it toughter to vote both at the state Legislature and at the Pulaski County Election Commission. We need a secretary of state who will fight Republicans' attempts to restrict our voting rights. I'm the only candidate with the experience of running elections and fighting for our voting rights. I'm running for secretary of state to protect the voting rights of all Arkansans, and fight these attempts to take away our rights. As secretary of state I'll use my experience of running elections to ensure all elections are run fairly and smoothly, and that Arkansas finally has statewide election procedures.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Arkansas is dead last in voter registration. Our state deserves better. The first major thing I plan to accomplish is to significantly increase voter registration among eligible Arkansans. Let's get every eligible Arkansan registered to vote, especially in historically underserved groups such as communities of color, minorities, women and rural Arkansans, particularly in the Delta. The secretary of state's office can work with nonprofit organizations to hold voter registration drives, advocate for online voter registration, and use mobile voter registration units (Voter Vans) to meet Arkansans where they are and get them registered to vote.

