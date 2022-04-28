Judge denies Little Rock police union’s request for legal fees in now-dismissed lawsuit filed by police chief

A federal judge has denied a local police union's request for attorney's fees and sanctions against Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and his attorney after Humphrey sued the union and others in 2020.

Humphrey's claims were dismissed in September. A ruling on the request for fees and sanctions had been pending since last fall.

In an order filed April 21, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. of the Eastern District of Arkansas denied the motion for sanctions as well as a separate motion for just over $48,000 in legal fees.

Regarding the motion for sanctions, Moody wrote, "This was a close call, however, the court finds that although Plaintiff's claims were ultimately dismissed pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(6), the Court does not find that they were frivolously filed, made for improper purpose or filed without reasonable inquiry."

He added, "Viewing the Plaintiff's attorney's conduct objectively, the Court finds no intentional or reckless disregard of the attorney's duties to the Court."

Regarding the motion for attorney's fees, Moody wrote, "Again, although Plaintiff's claims were not meritorious, the Court does not find that Plaintiff's claims were frivolous, unreasonable or groundless. Accordingly, Defendants' motion for attorney fees is denied."

Last September, Moody granted motions to dismiss the lawsuit Humphrey and his attorney, Michael Laux, had filed approximately one year earlier.

In addition to the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 17, Humphrey's original complaint named 21 individuals, plus the Police Department's body-camera provider.

Humphrey filed the lawsuit after he had been sued by several individuals within the department.

In lawsuits filed in circuit court, individuals such as then-Assistant Chief Alice Fulk (now chief of the Arkansas State Capitol Police) and then-Assistant Chief Hayward Finks claimed they and their associates were subject to retaliation by Humphrey tied to their testimony during Civil Service Commission proceedings that occurred after a 2019 fatal police shooting.

In the federal countersuit, Humphrey claimed his opponents engaged in a conspiracy to oust him.

Shortly after Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was inaugurated for a first term in 2019, he hired Humphrey as the city's police chief. Humphrey had previously served as the police chief of Norman, Okla.

The Fraternal Order of Police serves as the exclusive bargaining agent for officers and sergeants during contract negotiations with the city.

The union has consistently criticized Humphrey; in 2020, union members approved a no-confidence resolution on the police chief. And last month, the union endorsed businessman Steve Landers Sr., one of Scott's opponents in his campaign for a second term.

In court filings, attorneys for the police union said Humphrey and his attorney had advanced claims that were made for an improper purpose and lacked evidentiary support as well as the support of existing law.

The motion for sanctions was filed last August. Attorneys for the union asked for sanctions in an amount to be determined by the judge, plus fees and court costs.

The lawsuit was dismissed in September; later that month, attorneys for the union filed a motion that asked for approximately $48,000 in attorney's fees.

Moody at one point denied a request from Humphrey's lawyer for additional time to respond to the pending motion for sanctions.

When reached via email Wednesday, Debby Linton Ferguson, an attorney representing the Fraternal Order of Police and its leaders, said she would forward a request for comment to union officials.

In response to a request for comment Wednesday, Laux wrote in an email, "Chief Humphrey is pleased with the Court's decision denying the [union]'s motion for attorney's fees. We also note that the motion for fees was denied without the need of a response brief."