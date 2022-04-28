Judge Joseph Wood, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Arkansas

Age: 57

City: Fayetteville

Occupation: Washington County judge

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration, Iowa State University; Master of Christian leadership, Ecclesia College

Public service experience: Deputy secretary of state; county judge; school board; board of elections; Alternative Energy Commission; U.S. Civil Rights Commission, Arkansas

Website: https://josephwoodforarkansas.com/

Why should people vote for you?

I have a vision and heart for Arkansas. I am uniquely qualified with executive experiences in both the private and public sectors. As the chief executive officer/governor of one of the largest counties in Arkansas and one of the fatest growing. I have a track record of success and delivering results. As deputy secretary of state, I reduced red tape for businesses to grow, cut government waste and improved election integrity. As county judge, I cut $1.75 milllion from my budget in my first two years in office, increased veteran outreach services, and contniue to drive development and infrastructure in the county. I am fighting for what's possible in Washington County and will bring the same commitment to economic growth across the sate while decreasing the tax burden for all Arkansans as your next lieutenant governor.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Education is the issue, which can directly impact economic development. We have some incredibly good teachers who work to create life-long learners. Parents should be engaged in what is being taught to their children and work with these good teachers. I would bring parents, nonprofits and business communities together to better understand and address goals with educators. The future of education must include coding, AI, automation, and S.T.E.A.M. Having diverse options to educate our children with reading, writing, and arithmetic remaining the cornerstone. My mother and grandmother were educators. I also taught and worked as an administrator at the college level. Additionally, I served years as a local school board member. Students prepared for life, armed with tools to compete, leads to our ready workforce. Critical rational thinkers and problem solvers are needed from our students. Arkansas success is rooted in her educational choices as its foundation.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

First, I would like to visit with the Governor to understand their vision and mission for Arkansas. I have my own vision to be an exemplary state in leadership and opportunity in the country. Focusing on economic development, education, foster care and veterans will be my priorities. I would then visit with legislators, business owners and parents regarding education and local economic development. This is to better understand what can be done to broaden education opportunities and how we can further reduce regulations on small business so we can grow and thrive together.

