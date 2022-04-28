Judge Stephanie Casady, candidate for Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 6, Position 2 in Arkansas

Age: 46

City: Benton

Occupation: District Court Judge

Education: Political science and English degrees from University of Central Arkansas and law degree from University of Arkansas at Little Rock law school

Public service experience: Worked for the state as a foster care worker; deputy prosecutor; and attorney ad litem

Website: https://www.judgecasadyforcourtofappeals.com/meet_stephanie

Why should people vote for you?

If you look at the makeup of the appellate court right now like the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals, what you are going to find is people who served as lower court judges before they were elected to the appellate court. It’s my personal belief, and the people who have gotten behind me and are supporting me in order to be an appellate judge, you should bring judicial experience.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

You know from my perspective I don’t know if there is a pressing issue because we are talking about the court of appeals here, but having said that as a member of the judiciary already, I think just in general we are in a time where people need a restored confidence in the judiciary. I would say that I would continue to do what I do now which is make sure that everything I do is fair and impartial which is what a judge is supposed to be and be mindful of any conduct is a reflection on the judiciary as a whole.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I would want to accomplish being efficient and again just continuing what I am doing now which is consider each case as it comes and apply the facts and law and make the appropriate decision.

