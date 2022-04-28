Leon Jones, Jr., Republican candidate for attorney general in Arkansas

Age: 50

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Attorney

Education: BA English from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; law degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville

Public service experience: Regulatory Policy Advisor (Huckabee Adminstration); Director of the state Deptartment of Labor (2015-2019); Executive Director of Arkansas Fair Housing Commission (2019-2021)

Website: www.leonjonesjr4ag.com

Why should people vote for you?

I am a public Servant; I have been serving on boards and commissions for the last 20 years and I want to continue to serve the state that has given me so much. I am a proven leader; I am the only candidate with relevant experience to lead the office of attorney general which has over 170 employees and over a $12 million dollar budget. Leading both the Department of Labor and the AR Fair Housing Commission, I am the only candidate who has had as many as 95 employees and the only candidate to have managed a budget as much as $7 million dollars. I am a principled conservative; I carry a worn-out pocket Constitution with me everywhere because I am keenly aware that if we don't know our rights, we will lose our God-given rights. I have voted in every Republican primary in the last 20 years.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Trafficking and Cybersecurity. Human and drug Trafficking is on the rise and as the next attorney general, I will work with local, state and federal law enforcement to put a stop to it by putting more resources into those divisions within the office of attorney general. As the father of two daughters, I will do all I can to protect them and putting a stop to human and drug trafficking and putting an end to online predators seeking to take advantage of our most vulnerable citizens is a deep concern of citizens all over the Natural State and I will make it a top priority in my administration.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Creating five, 15-county districts to work within local communities to solve local problems. We can't continue to have a one-size-fits-all solution coming out of Little Rock, we need boots on the ground working with local communities to see that local corruption is investigated, that bad actors are taken out of our communities and our communities are safe so that Arkansas is the best place to live, work and raise a family.

