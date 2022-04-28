Could have donated

If the Museum of Fine Arts did not want "Standing Red," why did it not offer it to the Little Rock Parks Department? Many of us were fond of it and would have given and would still give money for its rescue and rehabilitation. It was a fun, interactive sculpture. You could walk on it, sit on it, tap it and make it sing.

GALE STEWART

Little Rock

Platitudes for cover

John Brummett's column of April 26 was laughable due to his total mischaracterizations of the opposing candidates' campaign ads.

I think the Chris Jones ad was a very thin gruel of platitudes that didn't spell out a single thing he'd do as governor.

Sanders' ad, on the other hand, was very aspirational. She spoke of fighting the rampant inflation that is currently ravaging family budgets. She spoke of good, high-paying jobs. She promised educational choice. I wonder why Brummett opposes those issues.

Jones, unfortunately, is a Democrat who uses platitudes to cover for the fact that he would likely bring higher crime, fewer educational opportunities, and continued poverty for minorities.

He would probably also support teaching white kids that they're irredeemable racists, and 8-year-olds and under about unnatural sexual practices.

Black "leaders" like Jones have no business in government at any level.

FRANK DUFFY

Rogers

Asa virtue-signaling

I was confused and disheartened when I saw that Gov. Asa Hutchinson declined federal rent aid. My Republican neighbors--one is a 60-year-old veteran with no knee cartilage left, and the other being two parents, each working service jobs, with two children under 4--really could use the help. They will be lucky if they scrape up enough money to pay May's rent on time, and it has been like that every month for a while now. We are not in the high-rent district.

I could not figure out why the good governor would turn down money to help those living paycheck-to-paycheck. Then Monday I saw the headline "Hutchinson does not rule out run for president." It all fell into place. A governor from an evangelical Christian college must make it harder for the most financially vulnerable state citizens in order to curry the favor of Christian evangelicals.

I thought Asa was better than virtue-signaling on the backs of We the People.

JIM HOGAN

Fayetteville