Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, Republican candidate for attorney general in Arkansas

Age: 53

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Lieutenant governor, U.S. Army Reserve, small business owner

Education: Bachelor's Degree from Hendrix College; J.D. from Tulane Law School; Master's Degree from U.S. Army War College

Public service experience: Congresman from 2011 to 2015 and Lieutenant governor

Website: www.timgriffinforag.com

Why should people vote for you?

I'm the most experienced candidate seeking the position of Attorney General. As a former U.S. Attorney, Congressman, and Lieutenant Governor, I understand the issues relevant to this office. I won’t need training wheels if I’m elected; I will hit the ground running on Day One. I’ll leverage all of my experience and work hard each and every day for the people of Arkansas. I'm also the only conservative running. I have a proven track record of voting for and advocating for the conservative values that the voters of Arkansas expect from their elected officials. I fought the Obama-Biden agenda as a member of Congress, and I’ll push back against the Biden administration when they overstep their constitutional boundaries.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

We must fix our broken criminal justice system because if our citizens have to live in constant fear of violent crime, we are not truly free. We have a serious problem with our lack of prison capacity. Our state prisons are bursting at the seams, and it is spilling over into our county jails, which are also at capacity in most instances. Our sentencing is deceptive and dangerous because many violent criminals only serve a small fraction of their sentence before they are paroled. Many who are paroled go right back out and commit more violent acts. Of our 25,000 parolees, approximately 5,000 have completely absconded. Arkansas is currently seeing the highest levels of violent crime in the past 30 years. I will organize a legislative package to address these problems, and I will work hand-in-hand with members of the legislature to see that they are addressed.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I will propose legislation to reform our criminal justice system, and I will work with the new governor and the Legislature to get it passed into law. I will gather expert input from across our criminal justice system, including sheriffs, chiefs of police, parole officers and many others. It is inexcusable that violent criminals routinely serve 20-30% of their sentences and that we have to release prisoners by the hundreds because our prisons are simply out of space. This directly fuels the rise in violent crime we are seeing across the state.

