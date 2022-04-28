May 5 open house to discuss proposed Mena trails project

A presentation showing initial concepts for a trail-focused recreation development project spanning Arkansas State Parks, U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and city of Mena lands is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 5.

The session -- which will include time for questions and input from the public -- will be held at the Historic De Queen Street Armory at 601 De Queen Street in Mena, beginning at 6 p.m. Handouts and maps will be made available, and the overall process to plan and consider future trail development will be explained, officials said.