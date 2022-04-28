May: Ride, race, stroll and strut this month

Mercy Golf Classic

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas

2 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. -- The Mercy Golf Classic to benefit Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas will be played at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. Information: (479) 338-2990 or mercyhealthfoundation.net/communities/nwa.

One Haute Night

Elizabeth Richardson Center

5 6-9 p.m. -- One Haute Night to benefit the Elizabeth Richardson Center will combine two of the nonprofit organization's fundraisers -- Haute Trash Couture Fashion Show and Hot Bingo Bash -- at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Organizers say: "Haute Trash Couture Fashion Show is a performance-based fashion satire" and Hot Bingo Bash will feature classic bingo "but with a few twists."

The event will include adult beverages, small plate tastings, silent auction and raffles.

Suggested attire for the evening is "beach attire or your version of runway attire. It really doesn't matter just as long as you feel like the hotty that you are."

General admission single tickets are $75 and $125 per couple. Friends of ERC tables for four are available for $500, and a table for eight is $1,000.

Information: (479) 872-1800 or ercinc.org.

UnGala

Scott Family Amazeum

6 6 p.m. -- The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville will play host to the UnGala "FUNraiser." Organizers say: "This year's UnGala FUNdraiser promises to turn back the clock to a time before covid. Yep, we're jumpin' in the ol' Way Back Machine and heading to 2019."

Unique, interactive experiences inside and outside the Amazeum provide opportunities for grown-ups to give their inner children a night out to play. Proceeds from the UnGala support access to Amazeum programs and activities, as well as making it possible for one in five guests to experience the museum for free or at a reduced cost.

Tickets are $125 for the "play clothes" attire event. Information: (479) 696-9280 or amazeum.org.

Pawject Runway

Animal League of Washington County

6 6 p.m. -- Pawject Runway to benefit the Animal League of Washington County will be held at the Fayetteville Public Library. The fundraiser will include dinner, live music from Red Ambition, open bar, silent auction and a fashion show featuring local boutiques and rescue dogs on the runway. Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will be donated to efforts supporting animals in Ukraine. Tickets are $100.

Information: (479) 263-7058, animalleagueofwashingtoncounty.org or animalleaguewc@gmail.com

Heather Ridley Fleeman Battle for Hope 10K, 5K, Walk

Hope Cancer Resources Foundation

7 7:30 a.m. -- The Heather Ridley Fleeman Battle for Hope 10K, 5K, Walk will be at Old Tiger Park in Bentonville. Registration is $35 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Information: (479) 361-5847, hopecancerresources.org or heathersraceforhope.com.

Mini Derby

Equestrian Bridges

7 4-8 p.m. -- Equestrian Bridges in Fayetteville will host the 10th annual Mini Derby in Rogers. The benefit will include live mini horse racing, a Kentucky Derby watch party, food trucks, live music from Boom Kinetic, pony rides, drinks and big hat and bow-tie contests. Kentucky Derby attire recommended.

The mission of Equestrian Bridges is to foster an innovative therapeutic experience both in the saddle and on the ground for individuals, families, and communities helping Northwest Arkansas through equine assisted activities and therapies.

Tickets are $150. Information: (479) 301-2814 or equestrianbridges.org.

Gala for Education

TheatreSquared

12 6 p.m. -- The TheatreSquared Gala for Education and Access will be at the Fayetteville Public Library. The evening will include a command performance by Santino Fontana and presentation of the 2022 Arts Advocate Award. Tickets are $150. Information: (479) 445-6333.

Noon2Moon Mountain Bike Race

Peel Compton Foundation

14 noon -- The inaugural Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race will be at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. Participants may choose the 6- or 12-hour race and ride solo or race as a team. Organizers say there will be prizes and medals for those completing the most laps in their category. There will also be a prize for top fundraiser in the peer-to-peer benefit. Proceeds help support programming at the bike preserve.

"This community event will be complete with food trucks, a vendor village, heckle zones and a kids' zone, at the Homestead (across from Airship) and beyond. Cow bells and costumes are encouraged. Spectators can park at 1807 S.W. Second St. in Bentonville, and bike or walk to the Homestead via the Applegate Trail."

Information: noon2moonrace.com.

Go Red for Women

American Heart Association

17 9 a.m. -- The Northwest Arkansas Go Red for Women Experience will be at the Rogers Convention Center. Organizers say: "This empowering gathering focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke, sharing stories of people impacted by cardiovascular disease, and raises critically needed funds to save more lives." The benefit will include the Purse-onality purse auction and keynote speaker Ali Manno. Paula Ryan and Megan Timberlake are this year's NWA Go Red for Women co-chairwomen. Tickets are $150. Information: NWAGoRed.heart.org or Mellissa.Wood@heart.org

Chefs in the Garden

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

24 5-8 p.m.-- Chefs in the Garden returns to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Organizers say: "Stroll through the garden listening to live music, sipping premium alcoholic beverages, while enjoying a diverse selection of sweet and savory culinary creations from the area's finest chefs."

A portion of each ticket sale will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. This event is for guests ages 21 and older and will go on rain or shine.

This year's Honorary Chef is Matthew Cooper, of Conifer, and formerly of The Preacher's Son restaurant in Bentonville.

Tickets for the garden party casual attire event are $75 for garden members and $85 for nonmembers. Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Concert of Hope

Arkansas Children's Northwest

26 time TBA -- The Arkansas Children's Northwest Concert of Hope at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale will "celebrate Healthcare Heroes during the exclusive, live" concert, organizers say. Sponsorships are available. Information: golfandgala.com.

