Musselman adds Lopez to support staff

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has hired Matt Lopez as special assistant to the head coach.

Lopez was the director of operations for South Dakota the last two seasons. He wore many hats for the program, including compliance, recruiting, team travel, academic monitoring, scheduling, practice planning and game preparation.

He also was in charge of film exchange, breaking down game and practice film, and creating player development edits and highlight packages for players and recruits.

A native of Phoenix, Lopez was previously on the staff at Grand Canyon University, where he spent two years as video coordinator and two years as a student manager under head coach Dan Majerle.

He was a part of a program that made it to the Western Athletic Conference championship game in its first three years of eligibility and posted a 77-52 record.

Lopez earned a bachelors degree in marketing with a minor in sports management from GCU and a masters degree in leadership.

He was the video coordinator at Glendale Community College prior to working at GCU.



