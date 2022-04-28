Former Wynne police officer accused of attempting to buy illicit narcotics

An off-duty officer with the Wynne Police Department has been arrested after authorities say she attempted to purchase illicit narcotics.

On Monday, the police department was made aware that an officer had tried to purchase narcotics, and turned the investigation over to the 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force, according to a news release from Wynne police.

The task force's investigation led to the arrest of Candace Cole, a now-former patrol officer.

Cole has been charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device, according to a court docket.