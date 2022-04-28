SOCCER

Florida fires women's coach

Florida fired women's coach Tony Amato on Wednesday, parting ways less than a year after giving him a six-year contract to replace beloved program architect Becky Burleigh. Amato's sudden departure came amid an investigation into comments the coach made about his players' eating habits and body shapes, according to the university's television and radio broadcast station, WUFT. The station interviewed eight current and former players and their families and quoted several of them anonymously because they feared they could lose scholarships. One of them said she fell into a depressive spiral while playing under Amato last fall. She said she gained 10 pounds, drank excessively on weekends and considered deliberately crashing her car once Florida's season ended. Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said Amato was fired without cause, which leaves the Gators on the hook for the remaining five years of a contract that paid him about $225,000 annually. Stricklin blamed "a disconnect" between Amato and his players as the reason for his dismissal; at least a dozen Florida players have landed in the NCAA transfer portal since the end of last season.

FOOTBALL

Titans opt in on lineman

The Tennessee Titans have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The Titans announced Wednesday they picked up the option worth $10.7 million on the 19th pick overall of the 2019 draft. Simmons is coming off his best season yet after posting a career-high 8 1/2 sacks, including three in a win in Los Angeles over the Rams in November. He also led the Titans with 58 quarterback pressures. He ranked second with 12 tackles for loss. He fell in the 2019 draft after tearing an ACL that February, but Simmons started seven of nine games as a rookie. He has started 39 of 41 games played through his first three seasons and has 13 1/2 sacks. ... The Washington Commanders have picked up edge rusher Montez Sweat's fifth-year option, an expected move that keeps a cornerstone of their defense under contract through the 2023 season. Sweat is set to earn $11.5 million that season on the option the team announced Wednesday it was exercising on its second pick in the first round in 2019. Washington traded up to take Sweat with the 26th pick. ... The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who has 15 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 6 fumble recoveries over three NFL seasons. White, who signed a four-year, $29.315 million deal as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft, was a first-time Pro Bowl selection last season.

Jags, tackle reach deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL Draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension Wednesday. Robinson's new deal totals just shy of $54 million, roughly $18 million a year, according to a person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side made details public. Robinson signed his franchise tender two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $16.7 million next season. But he ended up getting more from the extension. The move also means Jacksonville has little need to draft North Carolina State's Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu, Alabama's Evan Neal or Mississippi State's Charles Cross at No. 1.

TENNIS

Zverev upset in Munich

Danish teenager Holger Rune upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the BMW Open in Munich. The 18-year-old Rune broke Zverev's first service game in each set to take control of the match on his way to his first career win over a player ranked in the the top 10. It was the first time since 2014 that Zverev, a two-time winner of the tournament, lost his opening match on the Munich clay courts. The German has yet to win a title this year after winning six last year, including the Olympic gold medal. Rune is ranked 70th and had not won back-to-back matches in the main draw of any ATP Tour event this season until now.

MOTOR SPORTS

Driver dies in Australia

A 59-year-old driver was killed in a crash at the Targa Tasmania rally in Hobart, Australia, on Wednesday, a year after three competitors died in the annual race. The man from Brisbane and his wife were in a 1989 Porsche 944 S2 when it crashed over an embankment on a closed section of the event in the north of Tasmania state. Tasmania police said the man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital for observation but was not injured. Investigations were continuing. Police did not release the man's name. Three competitors died within 24 hours in last year's race. Organizers have adopted the bulk of the Motorsport Australia investigative tribunal's 23 recommendations to make the tarmac rallies safer, including reduced speeds and altering some stages on the course. More than 500 cars are competing in the six-day rally from Launceston to Hobart, which is scheduled to finish Sunday.