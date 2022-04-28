100 years ago

April 28, 1922

Circuit Judge Wood and Prosecuting Attorney John D. Hoskins, returning here tonight from the court session at Mt. Ida, reported the conviction there of Buck Outler for the murder of Deputy Sherwood Will Blackburn last Christmas night at a little country church celebration in the "Shoulder Bend" of the upper Ouachita river country. The tragedy followed Outler's arrest by his father when the young man attempted to start a fight at the Christmas tree celebration and the elder Outler turned the son over to Blackburn. The officer took young Outler up the road and told him to leave and stay away. Outler returned later with a double barrel shotgun and after firing the two shells, struck Blackburn over the head with the weapon. Blackburn died a few hours later. The jury was out 10 hours because 10 of the members insisted on the death penalty. A compromise of life imprisonment resulted.

50 years ago

April 28, 1972

Environmentalists who oppose the Army Engineers Gillham Dam project on the Cossatot River argued Thursday in federal District Court at Little Rock that the Engineers deliberately had misrepresented facts in their environmental impact statement concerning the project. However, attorneys for the Engineers contended that the statement had met all the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in 1969, and that the year-old injunction barring construction on the project should be lifted. Federal Judge G. Thomas Eisele of Little Rock issued the injunction in February 1971 on the ground that a 12-page environmental impact statement prepared by the Engineers did not sufficiently examine all the possible environmental ramifications of the project as required by the NEPA.

25 years ago

April 28, 1997

WEST MEMPHIS -- State Rep. Scott Ferguson said when he learned the city of West Memphis had to meet state earthquake construction codes to build a park bathroom, he decided it was time to draw the line. But seismologists experts are concerned about another line, one that runs from Marked Tree to Cairo, Ill. -- the New Madrid fault. Ferguson, D-West Memphis, was the chief sponsor of a bill that became Act 1228 of 1997, which amends the state's earthquake resistant building design law. ... It exempts new commercial buildings 4,000 square feet or smaller from design requirements that make buildings quake-resistant, provided the local planning commission concurs with the exemption. "I don't think exempting buildings is putting a great deal of people in peril," said Ferguson, a West Memphis physician. "It puts reason and common sense into law." Ferguson's law places more responsibility on local planning commissions or other governing boards that regulate commercial construction. He said the move is to reduce additional expenses that might hinder new small business owners.

10 years ago

April 28, 2012

JONESBORO -- Cecil Daniels spent Thursday night camped outside the Arkansas State University Convocation Center to have the few teeth he had left pulled Friday and get fitted for dentures because his wife told him to do so. Daniels, of Payneway, was one of 1,140 people from six states who received free dental work Friday during the sixth annual Arkansas Mission of Mercy clinic. More than 170 dentists from around the state volunteered to provide free extractions, fillings and cleanings with no income or eligibility requirements. This year, dentures were also available for the first time.