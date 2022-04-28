Razorback teams return to Penn Relays

At a glance

126th PENN RELAYS

WHEN Today through Saturday

WHERE Franklin Field, Philadelphia

STREAMING Coverage of the meet will be available through pay service Flotrack.com (https://flosports.link/3gtxIfw)

LIVE RESULTS pennrelaysonline.com

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams will be part of the Penn Relays' revival this weekend in Philadelphia.

After covid safety protocols canceled the Penn Relays the previous two years, the event that started in 1895 again is being held at Franklin Field with the Razorbacks among the participating teams.

Arkansas' men's team has a long history of success at the Penn Relays, starting in the 1980s. The UA women's team won its first relays event there in 2000, but this weekend will be the Razorbacks' first appearance there since 2010.

A combination of the NCAA adding preliminary East and West qualifying meets and the Penn Relays putting more of an emphasis on high school and professional athletes caused Arkansas to alter its schedule and stop going to Philadelphia.

"They have new direction, new leadership at the Penn Relays organization, and they were very aggressive in recruiting our men and women to come back," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said.

The Razorbacks' men's team has won more than 40 events at the Penn Relays, notably the 6,000-meter relay (19 titles) and distance medley relay (15) under Coach John McDonnell.

The Razorbacks' 6,000 relay of Keith Iovine, Gary Taylor, David Swain and Paul Donovan won at the 1985 Penn Relays in 14:50.02 -- a time that remains the collegiate record.

Former Razorback Graham Hood is being inducted into the Penn Relays Hall of Fame this weekend. He'll be the second Razorback to be so honored as an individual along with Joe Falcon in 2000.

"For the athletes John McDonnell had when he was going to the Penn Relays, it was the hottest meet in the country," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "They won national championships, but if you asked them what their favorite meet was, they would probably say Penn. It was that big of an event."

Arkansas men's team will compete in the distance medley, 3,200, 1,600 and 400 relays as well as several individual events.

"We haven't been there in quite a while, so it felt like this would be the time to go back," Bucknam said. "We feel like we can get a lot accomplished there."

Harter said he believes Arkansas' 6,000-meter relay will have a shot to break the collegiate record of 17:08.34 set by Tennessee in 2009.

"That's a collegiate record that's primed to be broken," Harter said. "BYU and North Carolina State also are loaded with talent.

"It'll be a great showdown and it wouldn't be unrealistic to have all three of us break the collegiate record."

Harter said he expects a crowd of 30,000 to 40,000 to attend the Penn Relays for Saturday's races.

"Having a crowd like that happens very rarely in U.S. competitions," Harter said. "I think it'll be an experience that will be in our kids' memories for life."