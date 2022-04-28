Representative Brandt Smith, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 1 in Arkansas

Age: 63

City: Jonesboro

Occupation: State Representative District 58; Associate Professor in the School of Business at Liberty University Online programs.

Education: B.A.; Master of Arts in Religion & Education; Ph.D. in Organization & Management with a specialization in Leadership.

Public service experience: Four terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives

Website: https://brandtsmithforcongress.com/

Why should people vote for you?

People want to know their representative in Congress. I am accessible and approachable. I am engaged and involved with the people of the 1st Congressional District. Many people have not seen the incumbent in years. The incumbent has a dismal voting record scoring D's and F's by most organizations watching how Congressman Crawford votes. The incumbent recently voted in favor "Red Flag" laws, voted in favor of the Planned Parenthood appropriation bill even increasing their funding. Arkansas is the most pro-life state in America and that should be reflected in our congressional representative. On the other hand, I have a nearly 100% conservative voting record as a four term state representative. I recently was presented with an award by CPAC for my conservative voting record. People expect this type of voting record from me.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue facing constituents in the 1st Congressional District is inflation. The cost of vehicle fuel, groceries and utilities are a concern. On our districts farms, fuel costs, fertilizers and other chemicals are skyrocketing. These inflated prices are crippling our state's economy.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

There are several things I would like to accomplish once elected. These include the following: 1) Fight for voter integrity. 2) Close the southern border and support finishing the border wall. 3) Push back on the current White House's socialist agenda and cancel culture. 4) Protect Arkansas farmers. 5) Back the pro-life agenda by ending support to Planned Parenthood. 6) Join the Freedom Caucus.

