Sebastian County panel signs off on election notice; 32 vote centers to be available on election day

Sebastian County early voting

Early voting will run May 9-23, except for Sundays.

Source: Sebastian County Election Commission

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County residents will have 32 places in which they can cast their ballots on Election Day next month.

The Election Commission signed its official notice for the May 24 preferential primary, nonpartisan judicial general and annual school board elections in the county, as well as the special elections set to take place in Fort Smith and Midland, at its meeting Wednesday.

This notice details what's going to be on the ballots for these elections, as well as where people can vote.

Meghan Hassler, county election coordinator, said the notice will be placed on the doors of the county courthouses in Fort Smith and Greenwood. It will also be printed twice in a newspaper in general circulation in the area.

The early voting centers in Fort Smith will include Room G8 in the Sebastian County Courthouse, Martin Luther King Park, the Creekmore Community Center, Rye Hill Baptist Church and the Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, according to the notice. Early voting will also take place at the Sebastian County Fairgrounds in Greenwood.

The notice states the following vote centers will be open Election Day:

• Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith

• American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith

• Baker Senior Center, 3600 N Albert Pike Ave., Fort Smith

• St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith

• Martin Luther King Park Community Building, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith

• Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. "M" St., Fort Smith

• St. Bartholomew Episcopal, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith

• St. John Episcopal Church, 215 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith

• Nelson-Hall Beckman Center, 2100 N. 31st St., Fort Smith

• Windsor Library, 4701 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith

• Ramsey Tornado Shelter, 3201 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith

• Orr Tornado Shelter, 3609 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith

• Southside Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith

• Forefront Church (formerly Fianna Baptist), 10300 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith

• East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road, Fort Smith

• Cliff Terrace Assembly of God, 3301 S. 66th St., Fort Smith

• Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith

• Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St., Barling

• Rye Hill Baptist, 11501 U.S. 71, Fort Smith

• Grace Lutheran Church, 18218 U.S. 71 South, Greenwood

• Lavaca First Baptist Church, 100 W. Main St., Lavaca

• Cornerstone Freewill Baptist, 29201 Arkansas 22, Charleston

• Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood

• Hackett Fire Department, 205 Arkansas 10 SW, Hackett

• Huntington City Hall, 223 E. Broadway St., Huntington

• Hartford Fire Center, 201 S. Broadway St., Hartford

• Midland City Hall, 204 N. Third St., Midland

• Bonanza Assembly of God, 701 McConnell St., Bonanza

• First Southern Baptist Central City, 12 W. Central Ave., Central City

• Witcherville Community Building, 18 Buckner Way, Huntington

• Milltown-Washburn Fire Department, 6573 E. Arkansas 252, Greenwood

• Mansfield City Hall, 200 N. Sebascott St., Mansfield

The Election Commission also approved a list of officials set to help facilitate both the primary election and June 21 runoff election, as well as any additional workers that are hired as needed. The members also took part in training concerning the voting equipment to be used in the upcoming elections.

This included Jason Vineyard, who said the Sebastian County Republican Committee appointed him as commission chairman following the resignation of fellow Republican David Damron from the position effective Jan. 10.