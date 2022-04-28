Senator Jason Rapert, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Arkansas

Age: 50

City: Bigelow

Occupation: President, Provident Financial Group; founder/president, National Association of Christian Lawmakers; and founder/president, Holy Ghost Ministries

Education: B.A. political science and government/sociology, University of Central Arkansas (1994)

Public service experience: Arkansas state senator, 2011-present

Website: www.JasonRapert.com

Why should people vote for you?

I believe in putting Arkansas first and fighting for traditional American values. I am the only candidate for Lt. Governor with current experience in government to ensure that state leaders continue to push back against the Biden-Harris administration’s mandates on masks and vaccines, its failed fiscal and domestic energy policies, and attacks on religious freedom and unborn children. I have either sponsored, cosponsored, or voted for legislation that has made Arkansas the leading pro-life state in the country while simultaneously doing the same to cut over $1 billion in combined income, corporate, and sales taxes resulting in more money in the pockets of Arkansas families. I’m the only candidate with a proven record of fighting for Arkansas values whether it is against governors from either party or being the only legislator in the entire country being sued in federal court by the American Atheists. Arkansas voters can depend on me.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

First, high energy prices and gasoline prices are hurting Arkansas families. I would propose suspending or repealing taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel to help provide relief now and I would encourage that all restrictions on the American energy industry be removed – we should be using American energy to power America. Second, for the first time in state history, Arkansas will handoff from one Republican administration to another and it is important that our next administration be as conservative as Arkansans expect and we continue to fight against failed Democrat policies. This requires a Lt. Governor with current experience in our Republican-majority Legislature so he can effectively preside over the Senate and be ready on day one to become Governor should the need arise. Our next Lt. Governor needs to be a strong right arm to our next governor - I am the most qualified candidate to fill that role.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

As Lt. Governor, I want to ensure the Arkansas Senate remains a place where the people’s business can be done efficiently and fairly on behalf of our constituents. As a member of the Arkansas Senate myself since 2011, I will guarantee that senators’ voices are heard and their opinions are respected while the Senate conducts the business of our state. I will also ensure that the office of Lt. Governor is open to all Arkansans for assistance with matters of importance to the people of our state. As Lt. Governor I will also do my best to support our next Arkansas governor in the leadership of our state.

