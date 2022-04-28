Spa City to overflow with arts at 10-day event





Hot Springs will be overrun with arts and events during Arts & The Park: Cultural Roots.

The 10-day-long event, presented by the nonprofit Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance, starts Friday with the opening of two exhibits and a chance to meet sculptor Benjamin Victor.

Events get underway at 4 p.m. with Art Moves: Creative Roots, an outdoor exhibit at the Hollywood entrance of the Hot Springs Greenway Trail that will include 15 works and will follow the trail to the new Majestic Park. The opening ceremony will include speakers, artists featured in the exhibit and music by Ken Tillery.

An exhibit of 30 iconic works by Heber Springs portrait photographer Mike Disfarmer, who died in 1959, will open at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd.

Victor is the Boise, Idaho, sculptor commissioned by the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee and The Arkansas Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission to create a statue of Little Rock civil rights activist Daisy Bates for Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. He will take part in a meet-and-greet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Legacy Fine Art Gallery, 804 Central Ave.

Other events include Art Springs, a free two-day outdoor festival on Saturday and Sunday at Hill Wheatley Plaza. Art Springs is a juried festival featuring artists, artisans and fine crafts. There will also be children's events, the Henry Glover songwriting competition, Quapaw Tribe storytellers and dancers, a concert by Sad Daddy, free children's books and more.

For details, visit hotspringsarts.org.



