Sports roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville West 3, FS Southside 0

Landon Grigg threw a one-hit shutout and helped his cause with a home run as West completed a sweep of Fort Smith Southside with Wednesday's win at the Wolverine Athletic Complex in Centerton.

Grigg struck out 10 batters and walked just two in a 97-pitch performance. His only blemish was Luke Jackson's leadoff single in the fifth inning.

Ashton Yarbrough provided all the offense the Wolverines (16-11, 5-7) needed with his two-run single with two outs in the first inning. Grigg then hit his home run in the bottom of the fifth.

The West sweep now forces a four-way tie for third place in the 6A-West standings between the Wolverines, Bentonville, Southside and Rogers Heritage with two games remaining in league play.

Shiloh Christian 8, Prairie Grove 1

The Saints punched their ticket to the regional tournament by taking control of the game with back-to-back three-run innings on Wednesday at home in the 4A-1 Conference tournament.

Shiloh Christian (12-10) trailed 1-0 before striking for three runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Caleb Anderson was dominant on the mound, allowing just three hits with 12 strikeouts for the Saints.

Ben Baker was 2-for-3 and stole a pair of bases for the Saints. Miles Nantze was 2-for-4 and stole three bases and Luke Bowerman and Alex Patrick drove in two runs each.

Davis Stephens had a double for Prairie Grove.

Shiloh Christian will take on Huntsville at 4 p.m. today in Harrison in the semifinals.

PREP SOFTBALL

FS Northside 10,

Conway 6

Danessa Teague drove in three runs to lead the Lady Bears to a 6A-Central Conference win Tuesday.

Fort Smith Northside trailed early, but took the lead in the second and added four runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to claim the win.

Teague was 2-for-4 with a double for Fort Smith Northside. Mallory Craig and Eden Davis also had two hits each and Jailah Vickers was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in the No. 9 hole in the order.

Craig earned the win in the circle for the Lady Bears.

PREP SOCCER

GIRLS

Bentonville West 3, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Kate Carter and Tianna Jones each had a goal and an assist to lead Bentonville West past Springdale Har-Ber.

Josey Sembrot added a goal and Maddy Mayer an assist for the Lady Wolverines.

­-- NWA Democrat-Gazette